Keeping your home clean has never been easier, thanks to the array of automated cleaning products on the market. Tasks like vacuuming and mopping no longer need to be handled by a human, but you usually have to pay a premium to bring this technology into your home.

This year’s Prime Day deals from ECOVACS turn this on its head. You can save up to $650 on the ECOVACS range this year, giving you the chance to kick off your automated home cleaning without the expense.

Introducing the ECOVACS range

To ensure that everyone can find the right deal for them, the ECOVACS range has something in every price bracket. This enables you to match your budget without having to compromise on the product you receive.

Alongside coming in at great prices, the ECOVACS range also uses the latest automated cleaning technology to provide an experience that few companies can match. This includes automatically refilling mops, automated charging, and a lot more.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the ECOVACS range of automated vacuum and mop combo machines. All of these products are available with discounts during Prime Day, and we’re starting with the most affordable option first.

The ECOVACS N8 Pro+ Prime Day deal

The N8 Pro+ is ECOVACS' most budget-friendly option. This robot vacuum and mop cleaner comes in at just $299.99 during the Prime Day sale, reduced by 57% from $699.99. But, don’t let the price fool you; this machine is just as capable as any automated vacuum on the market. You don’t have to take our word for it, either, as more than 500,000 people have already bought the N8 PRO+ for their own homes.

The Ecovacs N8 Pro+ features automatic emptying, multi-floor mapping, LiDAR navigation, and a wide range of other features that you would usually find on a far more expensive device. The N8 Pro+ also has an incredibly small footprint, especially for an automated vacuum that can run hands-free for up to 30 days.

The ECOVACS X1 OMNI Prime Day deal

The ECOVACS X1 OMNI was the first addition to the popular OMNI series and is one of ECOVACS’ flagship devices. This device is at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day and is available for just $899.99. Considering its regular price of $1549.99, this huge saving of $650 will appeal to most buyers.

This robot vacuum and mop combo features self-emptying, automatic water refilling, hot air drying, and all the other features you would expect from a top-of-the-line tool. Alongside these features, the ECOVACS X1 OMNI boasts an impressive maximum suction of 5000Pa. This pairs nicely with its Ozmo Turbo rotating mopping system to deep clean your floors.

One of the most challenging parts of using many robot vacuums is the tidying. The ECOVACS X1 OMNI features advanced obstacle avoidance technology, enabling the device to dodge clutter without stopping. With all of these features in mind, it’s easy to see why more than one million people have bought ECOVAC X1 robot vacuums for their own homes.

The ECOVACS T20 OMNI Prime Day deal

Taking a step up from the N8 Pro+, the ECOVACS T20 OMNI is even more advanced than its little brother. You can save $100 on your T20 OMNI this Prime Day, with the device coming in at the low price of $999.99. While not a significant discount, the ECOVACS T20 OMNI offers incredible value for money. Let’s find out why.

Like the N8 Pro+, the ECOVACS T20 OMNI features automatic emptying, LiDAR navigation, and multi-floor mapping. Alongside these features, though, this device also has a maximum of 6000Pa suction, ensuring that even the toughest spots are left sparkling clean.

The ECOVACS T20 OMNI was the first robot vacuum cleaner on the market to feature built-in hot water mop washing. This ensures that the T20 OMNI can tackle stubborn stains on hard floors while using its hot air drying system to leave no trace. Alongside hot water mopping, the T20 OMNI is also the world’s first automated vacuum and mop combo to feature edge deep cleaning.

Unlike other automated vacuum and mop combos, the ECOVACS T20 OMNI features the popular YIKO Voice Assistant. This means that you can use your robot vacuum and mop to control your smart home, set reminders, and a lot more.

The ECOVACS T20 OMNI has done very well since its launch in early 2023. It won Amazon’s New Release label during its first ten days on the market and has since earned an Amazon’s Choice label. This is thanks to the quality and value of the T20 family, along with the fact that more than 170,000 units have been sold since the robot vacuum was launched.

How to choose your ECOVACS robot vacuum and mop

With so many great options on offer, it can be hard to choose which ECOVACS device you want to use at home. For those on a strict budget, the N8 Pro+ is a great choice, offering advanced features at a low price point. Alternatively, the T20 OMNI is ideal for anyone who needs hot water mopping for their home, while the X1 OMNI is perfect for those looking for a compact and feature-packed system.

Both the N8 Pro+ and X1 OMNI are at their lowest-ever prices for Prime Day, and they won’t be this affordable again.

Save up to $650 during the ECOVACS Prime Day sale

Everyone likes to save some money. Prime Day gives you an excellent chance to get great deals on the products you love, and ECOVACS is offering a generous set of deals this year. You can save up to $650 on your Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop combo, all without having to compromise on the features it comes with.