If you haven't been following it closely, you could be forgiven for not knowing that the smart vacuum space has gotten crowded in the past few years. Companies like iRobot, Roborock, and Dreametech release new models at a breakneck pace, with new, high-quality smart vacuums and mops hitting the market at what seems like a monthly cadence.

The new Deebot X2 Omni is the latest high-end model out of Ecovacs. It's a vacuum and mop that can empty its own dust bin and wash its own mop pads with hot water, saving you a lot of the manual maintenance required with lesser robovacs. At a staggering $1,500 MSRP, the X2 Omni is one of the most expensive robot vacuums on the market — but if you can stomach the price tag, this thing will clean your floors exceptionally well, almost all by itself.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni 8.5 / 10 The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a powerful, low-maintenance robot vacuum and mop combo that'll thoroughly clean your floors without much human intervention. And it'd better: at an MSRP of $1,500, this thing is among the more expensive autonomous vacuums on the market. Dimensions 12.6" x 13.9" x 3.74" (robot); 17.4" x 15.5" x 20.8" (station) Battery Life 6,400mAh, "up to 210 minutes" Brand $1,500 Surface Recommendation Carpet, rugs, hard surfaces Suction 8,000Pa Mopping Area Based on Water Tank Capacity（m²） 400 Dust Bag Capacity（L） 3 Cleaning Modes Vacuum; Mop; Vacuum & Mop; Mop after Vacuum Mop 2x rotating mop pads Brushes 1x side brush Charge Time 5.5 hours Pros Very thorough cleaning

Competent navigation and obstacle avoidance

Attractive hardware design

Hot-water mopping (and mop cleaning)

Requires very little day-to-day maintenance Cons Very expensive

Rectangular design can get stuck on furniture

Still sucks up thinner cables

No extra dust bags included $1500 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni retails for $1,500. You can get it in black or white directly from Ecovacs or on Amazon.

Design, hardware, and what's in the box

Robot vacuums tend to all look pretty similar to each other, but the Deebot X2 Omni is a particularly handsome option. The bot itself is a roughly 12-by-14-inch rectangle. Unlike many of its contemporaries, the X2 Omni doesn't have a "dome" on top for navigation. Instead, it has RGB cameras embedded in the front and LiDAR navigation hardware around the sides. This design decision helps the bot more easily slip under low furniture (though at almost four inches tall, it's still too large to clean under my low coffee table).

The robot's top has one capacitive touch button for basic controls like pausing and resuming cleaning. The top panel is held on with magnets, and it's easy to pop it off to get to the vacuum's built-in dust bin and wireless pairing controls. Under the bot, there's a single rubber roller brush, a single rotating corner brush, and two rotating mop pads. The X2 Omni washes these pads automatically before and after each mop, but they're held on with Velcro and are easy to pop off to toss in the laundry when they get especially dirty.

The charging station the vacuum lives in is about the size and shape of a small kitchen trash can. It's inoffensively designed, with a plain look in black or white that shouldn't clash too badly with most decor — though the matte black version I've been testing really shows fingerprints. Tanks for clean and dirty water are easy to access and housed under the station's flip-top lid. The compartment that stores the station's dust bag is accessed from the front, under a hidden door that you press to open.

Along with the vacuum, its station, and some thorough instructional literature, all you get with the Deebot X2 Omni is a spare roller brush. I would have liked to see some extra dust bags instead, considering you'll need more of those well before the vacuum's pre-installed roller wears out, but you'll need to buy bag refills and replacement mop pads on your own. For $1,500, that feels pretty stingy to me.

Setup, software, and features

Getting the X2 Omni up and running is a pretty simple affair. The hardest part is removing all the packing material from the bot and its station; once that's finished, you plug the station in and scan an easily visible QR code under the station's lid to download the Ecovacs Home app, which walks you through the steps required to start controlling the bot.

3 Images Close

Ecovacs Home is a fine enough companion app. You can use it to start and stop cleaning, define cleaning schedules, customize the map of your home the X2 Omni generates, and adjust a surprising number of preferences, including suction strength, how much water the bot uses to mop, and whether you want the X2 Omni to charge fully or just enough to finish the task at hand should it run out of battery midway through a cleaning.

There are a few quirks to the Ecovacs Home app, but none of them are real deal-breakers for me. You can give the vacuum voice commands using Ecovac's "OK Yiko" hot word (it also supports Google Home and Alexa integration, but I've found talking to the vacuum directly works well enough for me). You can say, "OK Yiko," then tell the X2 Omni to vacuum or mop specific rooms in your home — a very handy feature. But you have to use Ecovacs's predefined room names, so to get the bot to vacuum our spare room, I have to tell it to "vacuum the lounge." You can't name a room office, either, so my home office is "the study."

Another minor sticking point: Ecovacs Home gives you stats and figures about your use of the Deebot X2 Omni, including runtime and how much floor space was cleaned during each use. By default, that space is displayed in square meters.

You can flip a toggle to show the area cleaned in square feet — but doing that doesn't actually do the unit conversion; it just changes the m² label to f², so the square footage displayed is flatly incorrect. Complaints like these are pretty inconsequential as far as usability goes. Still, I don't think it's unreasonable to expect a high degree of polish in the companion app for a vacuum that costs a month's rent.

Cleaning efficiency and battery life

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni has done a great job cleaning my floors, which is impressive: my house is small, but it's got some hard floors, some carpets, a bunch of rugs, and two perpetually shedding dogs, which makes for pretty demanding cleaning needs. So far, I'm very satisfied.

With vacuuming rated at up to 8,000Pa, the Deebot X2 Omni is more capable than most smart vacuums of pulling dust and debris out of carpets, even similarly priced premium options. It's got a single bristleless roller brush that, in my experience so far, does a good job pulling up hair without getting much wrapped around itself.

The dust bin in the vacuum itself isn't very large; vacuuming the first floor of our small house three times a week, the X2 Omni typically has to go home and empty itself into its charging station's three-liter dust bag two or three times per cleaning. (Your mileage will vary there; we have two dogs and carpet in a couple of rooms.) The process is over in a few (loud) seconds, and the bot goes right back to vacuuming when it's finished.

The Deebot X2 Omni also mops hard surfaces with two rotating mop pads. It's smart enough to know where it should mop and where it should vacuum, using its sensors to judge whether it's cleaning soft or hard surfaces; when vacuuming and mopping in the same run, the X2 Omni pulls its mop pads up when it detects it's over a soft surface so they don't get your carpets wet. Except a couple of vinyl kitchen mats that I've learned to just move before the X2 Omni cleans, I haven't had any problems with soggy rugs or carpets — it's really very good at telling the difference.

Ecovacs sells cleaning solution to add to the X2 Omni's clean water tank, but mopping performance is already good with water alone — used water in the charging station's dirty water tank is, well, visibly dirty, and my hard floors look and feel clean after the bot runs. The vacuum's charging station cleans the mops with hot water before and after every mopping, but you'll still need to toss the pads in the laundry for deeper cleaning every couple of weeks.

Obstacle avoidance is generally good, and in my house, the Deebot X2 Omni hasn't had any significant trouble navigating around small hazards like shoes and dog toys. It's not great at avoiding cables, though — in the few weeks I've been using it, the bot has managed to grab onto cables dangling unseen behind furniture a handful of times. Thicker cords are generally fine, but if you've got any USB cables hanging behind desks or shelves, you'll probably need to move them before the X2 Omni does its thing.

The Deebot X2 Omni's rectangular shape means it's more prone to getting stuck on furniture than circular smart vacs, and I've already had to help it get out from under our dining table and chairs a couple of times. The bot's navigation is typically good enough to get out of tight spots on its own, but it's more liable to get tripped up by narrow spaces than a round vacuum would be.

Ecovacs says that the Deebot X2 Omni can clean for up to three and a half hours on a charge, but that's under ideal circumstances; in real life, with mopping or higher suction for thick carpets, it won't make it nearly as long before it has to head home to top up. I haven't had occasion to run the battery empty; it takes under two hours to thoroughly vacuum and mop the first floor of my house, an area of about 600 square feet.

Battery capacity isn't terribly important here, though — if the battery runs low before cleaning's finished, the X2 Omni returns to its base station to charge, then gets back to it. (You can choose in the Ecovacs Home app whether it should recharge fully or just enough to finish the cleaning cycle.) Charging the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni from empty to full takes about five and a half hours.

Maintenance and care

Day to day, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni barely requires any maintenance; it empties its own dust bin and washes its own mops. The small amount of attention the bot does need is pretty low-effort.

Ecovacs says a single three-liter dust bag can last up to 60 days in the Deebot X2 Omni. That'll vary pretty widely depending on the circumstances in your house; I haven't had to replace the charging station's dust bag yet in the few weeks I've had the X2 Omni, but I imagine our two dogs mean I'd have to swap it out far more often than six times a year. You'll also need to clean out the vacuum's dust bin occasionally.

The Deebot X2 Omni cleans its mop pads with hot water before and after every mopping, and dries them with hot air after each cleaning session. Still, you'll need to pop the mop pads into the laundry occasionally to keep them as clean as they ought to be. They're held in place with Velcro, so pulling them off and putting them back is very easy.

As easy as it is to take care of the Deebot X2 Omni, I'm annoyed that the only consumable the bot ships with is an extra roller brush. That part could feasibly last years without needing replacement, while dust bags will need swapped out every other month at a minimum — and asking customers who bought a $1,500 appliance to shell out for more parts weeks later feels decidedly cheap to me.

Competition

At $1,500, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is competing at the high end of the robo-vac market. For the same $1,500, you could get the DreameBot L20 Ultra. The L20 Ultra has a slightly larger battery than the X2 Omni, and it can extend its mopping pads out to the side to better clean in corners — something the X2 Omni isn't especially good at. Its dust bag is a little bigger, too. The L20 Ultra wasn't great at mopping, though, and it can't match the X2 Omni's vacuuming power.

Or, for a few hundred less, you could get the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. Roborock's $1,200 autonomous vacuum/mop doesn't vacuum as thoroughly as the X2 Omni and its dust bag isn't as large. However, it's still great at cleaning soft and hard surfaces and avoiding larger obstacles. For the $300 you're saving versus the Ecovacs bot, it might be worth the minor trade-offs.

Should you buy it?

There's no getting around that $1,500 is a lot to spend on a vacuum cleaner. For this kind of money, I'd expect a cleaning robot to do my floors, windows, and laundry.

But even at the top end of the segment, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is an exceptional robot vacuum. It cleans very well, avoids obstacles about as well as any robovac you can get today, and doesn't require much maintenance to do it all. And while looks are subjective, I think the X2 Omni looks sleeker than most other robot vacuum/mop combos. If you're looking to spend over a thousand bucks on your next robovac, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is one of your better options today.