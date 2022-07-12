Most robot vacuums are useful but not beautiful, helpful but not particularly smart. They brute force their way through your living space picking up dirt, dust, and hair, but still require a fair amount of user intervention once the cycle is over.

ECOVACS’ DEEBOT X1 OMNI is different, though. Not only is it beautifully designed by the team at Jacob Jensen Design, but its OMNI Station dock combines with the vacuum itself to combine a self-sustaining ecosystem of cleaning that takes very little effort to maintain while providing exceptional long-term performance.

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

The X1 OMNI separates itself from its peers in a few ways: it uses a combination of DToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) sensors and high-quality cameras to both quickly map rooms and avoid obstacles; and its brush-and-mop array is among the most versatile in the industry. Once a room or floor is deep cleaned — and I mean deep cleaned — the X1 OMNI returns to the OMNI Station dock to self-clean, get rid of debris from vacuuming and dirty water from mopping, and prepare for the next scheduled run.

Buy DEEBOT X1 OMNI ($500 off for Prime Day)

$1050 at Amazon Perhaps the best part about the experience of using the X1 OMNI is how little you need to think about it, even from day one. Regular vacuums spend their first few runs slowly mapping out your house while they clean, confusedly bumping into things on their way. The X1 OMNI employs a quick mapping feature that speeds up this process considerably before it ever cleans, making sure that it’s working with pristine and accurate 3D maps of floors and even furniture before it ever ventures out on a cleaning run.

Then there’s YIKO, the voice control engine that allows you to talk to the X1 OMNI whenever you want. Think of YIKO as a version of Alexa completely optimized for robot vacuums; it can even follow your voice as you walk through the house, so it knows exactly what to clean.

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI is easily the best robot vacuum you can buy — it has the highest-end components among DEEBOT products as well as the competition — but that usually comes at a considerable cost: $1549.

However, during Prime Day you can take $500 off the cost of the DEEBOT X1 OMNI, dropping the price to $1049.99, dropping the price by nearly 50%. That’s an incredible limited-time offer on a product you’re going to love having in your home.