Household chores can get tiring, especially after a potluck, birthday, anniversary party, or a get-together at home. Investing in a capable robot vacuum cleaner takes away cleaning hassles at home. While the market is packed with several smart vacuum cleaners with bold claims, not every product works as advertised. Among them, ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI packs a solid punch with a long list of features, strong suction power, and voice commands. It can be a perfect Christmas gift for your loved one too. Let’s check it out in detail.

An ideal robot vacuum cleaner requires automation, high suction power, an effective mopping system, maximum coverage, and support for voice assistants. X1 OMNI’s all-in-one solution ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank.

Deep cleaning and mopping

Most robot vacuum cleaners fail to clean small debris from carpets or floors and leave you with manual cleaning afterward. X1 OMNI is an exception here. Due to its 5000PA suction power, it easily picks up pet hair, dirt, and debris from every corner, hard floor, and carpet. Speaking of the latter, you shouldn’t worry about thick carpets at home. X1 OMNI automatically boosts power when vacuuming on such surfaces.

Seamless sweeping, suction and strong mopping deliver a highly efficient cleaning experience at home. X1 OMNI packs an all-new turbo-rotating mopping system to remove stubborn stains effectively.

True hands-free cleaning experience

It’s yet another area where ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI has the edge over its rivals. Unlike standard robot vacuum cleaners, you don’t need to wash mop heads manually and dry them with hot air.

After completing the vacuuming work, X1 OMNI automatically returns to the station and empties the dustbin. It even washes and dries the mop heads and makes the machine readily available for mopping. X1 OMNI scrubs and scrapes the mopping pads strongly and delivers similar results as a hand wash. The machine’s electric heating system ensures dry mopping pads within two hours. ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI comes with an auto tank refilling system with 4L capacity.

The package comes with a 3L dust bag that frees you from cleaning for up to 60 days. Overall, X1 OMNI offers a true hands-free, all-in-one vacuuming and cleaning experience to users.

Wide coverage

DEEBOT X1 OMNI packs the most-advanced laser-based navigation system. It scans the home floor area to create efficient and accurate cleaning paths. The function leaves no stone unturned to clean most corners of your house. You can also check the customized 3D map on your phone. Thanks to a superior navigation system, you get 10X faster mapping speed and four times more accurate results than a standard robot vacuum cleaner.

No pre-cleaning required

The vacuuming and mopping process can turn into a cumbersome experience if you have shoes, toys, cushions, or other objects lying on the floor. It may create an obstruction during the cleaning process. That’s not the case with DEEBOT X1 OMNI.

The X1 OMNI has an AIVI (Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation) 3D technology to automatically identify, recognize, and avoid obstacles above 2 inches in height. It’s accurate and works with precision even in the dark. Neat, isn’t it? Even if your little one has made a mess in the main room with toys, you don’t need to do any pre-cleaning before using X1 OMNI.

Voice control support

You don’t need to reach out to your phone every time to use the X1 OMNI. The all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner comes with voice commands support. Simply say ‘Ok, YIKO’ to wake up the assistant and use commands to complete the job. You can use commands like ‘mop under the sofa,’ ‘mop under the bed’, ‘vacuum on the carpet,’ ‘clean the main hall,’ and more for an effortless cleaning experience.

Apart from a built-in voice assistant, the X1 OMNI supports Google Assistant and Alexa too.

Besides the voice control support via built-in and third-party assistants, the X1 OMNI includes live monitoring with 2-way audio. If your kids and pets are coming in the way of a cleaning process, you can check the X1 OMNI’s built-in camera and ask them to move behind. You can even tell your kids upstairs to come down for lunch or dinner. Since it’s 2-way audio, your little ones can reply from the same source.

Exterior look

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI carries a seamless exterior look that blends nicely with your home’s beautiful furniture. It’s a timeless design and looks stunning even when it’s not hard at work.

Snatch one at a bargain price

Overall, ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI is a 15-in-1 package with a truly hands-free experience. The robot vacuum cleaner usually retails for $1,550, but during holidays, the company is knocking off 35% from the asking price to bring it down to only $999, beating its previous ECOVACS Prime Day special price of $1,050.

Buy at Amazon

X1 OMNI isn't limited to the US only. It's available at huge discounts in Canada for $1200 (40% off) and in the UK for £849 (43% off).

Buy at Amazon CA

Buy at Amazon UK

An all-in-one house cleaning solution

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI takes the house cleaning experience to the next level. It's also an ideal gift for your friend's housewarming party. You can grab one at an eye-watering discount and start cleaning your home without breaking a sweat.