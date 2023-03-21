Over the years technology has aided us in our quest to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying life. First, dishwashers took away the need to get your hands dirty, then smart home gadgets started making even more chores around the house automated.

Thankfully, ECOVACS is here to help eliminate two of the most tedious household tasks; mopping and vacuuming. Meet the latest version in the ECOVACS DEEBOT series, DEEBOT T10 OMNI, a powerhouse in smart cleaning that will make manual mopping and vacuuming a thing of the past.

ECOVACS has been making robot vacuums since 2007 and built the first robot vacuum and mop-in-one-go back in 2017, giving them years of experience and making them a household name in smart cleaning technology.

DEEBOT T10 OMNI features

Learning from the X1 series, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI uses AI advancements to create effective and effortless cleaning. Features like precise navigation, obstacle avoidance, and direct voice control make the DEEBOT T10 OMNI one of the most advanced robot vacuum and mop on the market today.

Here are a few of the DEEBOT T10 OMNI's incredible features:

Advanced mapping and navigation technology

Obstacle avoidance

4-stage cleaning (sweeping with side brushes, rolling of main floating brush, mopping, and suction)

Mopping system with auto carpet detection

OMNI station (includes auto washing of mop heads and auto emptying of dustbin and auto hot air drying)

Two-way audio and live video

Direct voice control

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI even boasts a video manager, letting you watch real-time HD video, giving you peace of mind that the cleaning is being done, so you don't have to worry about it.

When you first set up this robot vacuum, it will map the areas you want it to clean using TrueMapping 2.0. It features dToF sensors (the same technology used in self-driving cars and NASA) allowing it to accurately scan your home and create efficient cleaning paths for the most effective job.

You'll be able to see the map and let your DEEBOT T10 OMNI know where you want it to clean, and where you want it to avoid. But, if you don't have time for it to fully map the area, you can use the quick mapping option for faster cleaning in just six minutes.

When it's cleaning, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI will automatically identify common household objects like the couch, dining table, or even your kid's toys, so it will navigate around them with ease. Unlike some robot vacuums, you won't have to clean or tidy up before you set this DEEBOT device off, meaning one less job for you to do.

High performance and effortless

With a large 5200mAh battery, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI offers a massive 150 minutes of vacuum and mopping time while using the standard settings. Thanks to the OZMO(™) Turbo 2.0 mopping system, the dual mops spin 360 degrees 180 times per minute, offering an incredibly deep clean.

On top of this, the four-stage cleaning system which uses dual-sided brushes boasts 5,000Pa suction power, so your home is left looking spotless.

Whether you have children, pets, or your home has ground-in dirt, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI will be able to tackle the job. It can also pick up micro particles and dust that you're unlikely to see, which is especially useful if you suffer from allergies.

With advancements in technology, this clever robovac also features a front-facing camera and two-way audio system. This results in you being able to monitor your home in real-time and give commands using the YIKO AI voice assistant. It will recognize your voice and respond to you; simply ask it to mop, vacuum, or initiate specific settings, and it will abide by your requests.

When all the hard work is done, you can sit back and relax knowing that the DEEBOT T10 OMNI will return to its all-in-one OMNI station. Here it will empty its dustbin, which offers a large 3L capacity. Rather than having to empty your robot vacuum after each clean, it will dispose of any mess in the container which can hold up to 60 days worth of dust and debris.

You also won't need to scrub the mop pads or refill the tank since the OMNI station treats the DEEBOT T10 OMNI like it's at a spa. It will receive cool water to auto-clean the mop pads and a hot air dry to get it ready for the next clean. It's a truly hands-off device, so you can leave your home in its safe hands, knowing you'll return to a spotless area.

Why it's the best choice

Available on Amazon for just $899.99, and $1,249 on Amazon Canada, between March 21 and March 30, 2023, the DEEBOT T10 OMNI is a powerful and innovative robot vacuum and mop. If you're too busy to mop and vacuum your floors (or you just don't like doing it), investing in this smart gadget could be the best thing you didn't know you needed.

Effective cleaning, powerful performance, and effortless maintenance make the DEEBOT T10 OMNI a great choice for any homeowner who wants to upgrade their home to be even smarter.

If that wasn't enough, the first 300 customers to purchase the DEEBOT T10 OMNI will get an extra accessory set that includes a buddy kit, a set of mopping pads, and a set of dust bags valued at $150.

