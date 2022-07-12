The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is the low-profile, high-efficiency, self-cleaning robot vacuum you didn’t realize you need. While it has all the features of a high-end model, its simplicity is what really sells you.

The N8 Pro+, $200 off for Prime Day, is not just a great robot vacuum — its 2600Pa of suction is unrivaled in this price range — but it’s a fantastic mop, too. The self-emptying station also lets you leave it completely alone for a month before you have to change the dust bag, and each box comes with two months’ worth of supplies.

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

But it’s once you have the N8 Pro+ set up that you’ll really fall in love: TrueDetect, DEEBOT’s 3D object detection technology, and TrueMapping, its LiDAR-based mapping platform, make the actual cleaning experience effortless and intuitive. The high-quality map gets generated quickly and stored in ECOVACS’ iOS or Android app, allowing you to set schedules or clean particular rooms — even small areas — with no human intervention. Remember, you don’t have to touch your unit for at least 30 days once the dust bag is emptied.

And then there’s the mopping. If you have non-carpeted floors, you have dirty floors, and the N8 Pro+ comes with a washable mopping pad along with 10 disposables so you don’t even have to think about it. You can even program the vacuum to avoid rugs or carpets while mopping so you don’t have to upend your living room to get a decent clean.

Finally, the N8 Pro+ is compatible with your smart home, so you can ask Google Assistant or Alexa to get things going for you if you don’t feel like opening the app.

With a runtime just under two hours, the N8 Pro+ can clean entire floors with battery life to spare, so you can wake up to a spotless house any day of the week.