Dust and dirt around the home are no joke, especially if you’re one of the estimated 100 million Americans that suffer from dust allergies. Well, you can breathe easier, because ECOVACS has just announced what may be the best deal that Black Friday has to offer with its best-ever price on this robot vacuum, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI.

Check out how it gets your home so deeply clean.

4-Stage Deep Cleaning System

OZMO™ Turbo 2.0: This turbo-charged mopping system features two powerful mops that rotate at 180 times per minute, ensuring a thoroughly deep clean every time.

5000Pa Suction Power: The highest suction power available for this kind of vacuum, this means every last molecule of dust will be sucked right up from both hard floors and carpets. The average suction power of rival robot vacuums is just 1500PA.

AIVI™ 3D: The AI computing power built into this machine is off the scale, with an astrophotography-grade RGB camera. This uses autopilot technology for perfect obstacle avoidance and even can recognize humans, so you won’t even have to lift your feet up if it gets close to the couch! The HD camera can also be used for home monitoring with its two-way communication system.

Another exciting feature that has really raised the bar in the industry is YIKO, the all-new AI voice control technology. You can control DEEBOT by simply saying “YIKO, clean the kitchen,” and off it goes.

As well as a level of cleaning that goes incredibly deep, it is also extremely easy to use. This awesome vacuum features a totally hands-free experience with its revolutionary All-in-One OMNI station, so it basically vacuums and mops your entire home without you even having to touch it. It will even clean itself and empty its own dustbin! Here’s how that works:

All-in-One OMNI Station

Auto Clean: The DEEBOT X1 OMNI separates water and sewage, automatically washes and dries the mop cloths, and replenishes clean water all by itself.

Auto-Empty: Using a clever device that has 21kPa of suction power, the DEEBOT dustbin will empty itself in just 10 seconds. The larger disposable dust bag can be used for up to 60 days.

Auto Water Refill: With one simple tap, the OMNI station will completely clean itself, meaning there is no need for regular assembling and washing.

Hot Air Drying: This feature really sets it apart from its competitors. Once the DEEBOT has thoroughly cleaned itself, it then gives itself a blow dry! The OMNI station has a built-in heating device that dries the mopping pads. This brilliantly prevents bacteria and nasty odors.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI is one of those devices that can really change your life. The All-in-One OMNI system means it is a fully automated cleaning machine that can and will do a better job than a human could do, and with such convenience that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

