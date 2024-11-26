ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI $700 $1100 Save $400 Add precision, smarts, and powerful vacuuming capabilities to your smart home with this Black Friday deal on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S AI. $700 at Amazon

Black Friday may not quite have arrived yet, but there are a lot of Black Friday deals that have already hit the shelves. One such deal is on the Ecovacs Deebot T30S AI. The popular robot vacuum is marked down to $700 for Black Friday, which is a savings of $400 from its regular price of $1100. This Black Friday price is also $50 cheaper than its previous all-time low price, so you're going to want to grab it now if you're looking for a robot vacuum to help out around the house.

Why you should buy the Ecovacs Deebot T30S AI robot vacuum

The T30S AI is one of several robot vacuum's in Ecovac's Deebot T30S lineup. And while the Deebots T30S Combo is one of our picks for the best robot vacuums, this Deebots T30S AI model stands out among the lineup due mostly to the smarts it has onboard. It's also the most affordable of the T30S robot vacuums, especially with this $700 Black Friday price.

One way the Deebots T30S AI utilizes its smarts is with TruEdge technology. This AI technology gives the robot vacuum a level of precision when cleaning edges and corners that you don't find in many other robot vacuums. It can achieve 1mm accuracy and 99% coverage in your house's hard-to-reach areas.

Another AI feature is Instant Re-mop, which allows the Deebots T30S AI to recognize and target floor stains. And because this robot vacuum is also a robot mop, it's able to increase water flow and adjust its mopping pattern according to the stain's size. It even knows to do this process three times to ensure the stain is completely removed.

Of course, when purchasing a robot vacuum you want to be sure it's more than a brainiac. The suction power of this robot vacuum comes in at a super powerful 1100Pa. It's driven by an advanced motor and airflow technology, which makes vacuuming carpets a breeze. The Deebots T30S AI also has anti-tangle technology for homes with pets, and it can reach up to three hours of run time before needing to recharge.

This Black Friday deal has the Ecovacs Deebot T30S AI priced at $700, which is its all-time low price and an impressive savings of $400. Inventory can run out quickly with Black Friday now just days away, so grab this robot vacuum while you can if it feels right for your home.