EcoFlow has now made it easier than ever to take power on the go with the new RIVER 2 portable charger. It has also made it cheaper. Starting November 11, as part of its Black Friday sale, EcoFlow has lowered the price of the RIVER 2 to $219 (an 27% discount). Plus, use the promo code EFBF8OFF for an additional 8% off all Black Friday purchases. The code is valid until December 31, 2022.

Though it weighs just under eight pounds, it can power six devices simultaneously. It possesses more than 3,000 life cycles – six times longer than the industry average – which means the RIVER 2 will be your powerful companion for many years to come (10 years of everyday use, to be more specific). Its sturdy design makes it ideal for rugged adventures like camping, hiking, or a day spent traversing the city. What’s more, this power station can be fully charged in 60 minutes, so you never have to spend another minute standing at the door with your backpack on and trail boots tied glowering over a charger as it slowly prepares itself for use. The RIVER 2 is ready when you are. Not that charging needs to be done at home. It boasts four charging options: an AC outlet, car charging, solar charging (for when you’re off the grid and want to get back on!), and, new to the RIVER 2, USB-C charging. So you can power whatever you want whenever you want.

Seriously, aside from the usual devices like smartphones or tablets that you will likely assign to the RIVER 2, it can keep your home going in times of sudden power outages. Its 30ms switch-over mode ensures essential appliances like your desktop computer or small kitchen appliances never skip a beat. That’s particularly reassuring for those dreading the oncoming of winter. If history dictates, there will invariably be a power outage on the coldest, darkest day of the year; having the RIVER 2 to fall back on is one less worry as we approach the busy (not to mention, stressful) holiday period.

It’s the epitome of convenience, made all the more so with the handy EcoFlow app, which will allow you to monitor and control the RIVER 2 from your smart device via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The RIVER 2 comes with an AC charging cable, car charging cable, and a solar generator.

Portable power stations, like the RIVER 2 would make the perfect Christmas present for the digital nomad in your life or a vital component in your tech repertoire if you plan on doing a lot of traveling over the holidays and can’t always guarantee you’ll have access to a power source.

See at EcoFlowSee at Amazon