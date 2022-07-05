Summer is here, and along with longer days, it brings the opportunity to take a break from your monotonous routine and spend time outside indulging in activities you love, be it camping, a day at the beach, or a picnic at the park. While being outdoors can be recharging enough for you, your gadget friends will surely need some help. A power bank can juice up your phone or laptop, but if you have lights and small appliances like an electric stove or a cooler to power, investing in a portable power station is the way to go. If you're looking for one, you're in luck because EcoFlow has some enticing discounts on a range of power stations for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Think of power stations as supercharged power banks, only that their capacity and capability far exceed that of the latter. They offer a variety of input and output ports, including but not limited to USB Type-C, AC/DC outlets, and car ports. Some even go a step further and feature a display to help you monitor input/output levels and boast a companion app for controlling and monitoring. That's not all, though. You can even hook some of them up to a solar panel to replenish the battery when you're outdoors – harvesting green energy has never been easier!

Unlike the traditional gas-powered generators, these power stations operate quietly and don't need to be winterized. Apart from being excellent outdoor companions, they also come in extremely handy during outages and emergencies, with some capable of running critical gadgets and appliances for a few days.

EcoFlow has a range of power stations with varying capacity and output ports, so getting something that best serves your needs shouldn't be difficult.

1) EcoFlow DELTA

The EcoFlow Delta lets you stay in charge of most situations with a hearty 1.2kWh battery that can power multiple gadgets and appliances without breaking a sweat. It features six AC outlets, two 60W USB Type-C ports, two 18W USB Type-A fast-charging ports, two 12W USB Type-A ports, a car port, and a standard DC 13.6V port. With a combined output of 1800W, you can power anything from your laptop to an electric grill or an air conditioner.

When you're low on battery, the DELTA goes from 0 to 80% in just 60 minutes, and a full charge takes only about 1.6 hours. If there are no plugs around, solar and support for car charging will save the day.

The DELTA 1300 has an MSRP of $1399 but drops to a sweet $999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

2) EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel

The EcoFlow DELTA can also be hooked to solar panels to harness clean and free energy. If you don't want to add to your electricity bills, EcoFlow's 160W solar panel is a smart choice with its high conversion efficiency of up to 22%. It's also IP67 rated, so you needn't worry about the elements when you're out and about. A single 160W panel can take 10-21.5 hours to charge the station completely, but you can connect up to two more panels to speed up the process significantly.

The DELTA + 160W Solar Panel combo has an MSRP of $1849, but you can get the combo for 31% off ($1279) during the Prime Day sale.

3) EcoFlow DELTA Max

The DELTA Max is the answer to "how should I deal with blackouts?." The unit packs a 2kWh battery that can be expanded up to a whopping 6kWh – with additional batteries – which can power your home appliances, from the fridge to the oven, for hours on end. Its 2400W output can power up to 15 devices at once, and for appliances that require more power, the unit's X-Boost mode can deliver up to 3400W of power.

There's no shortage of output ports here, with the Max featuring six AC outlets, two 100W USB Type-C ports, two 18W USB Type-A fast-charging ports, two 12W USB Type-A ports, two DC 13.6V ports, and a car port. The unit also boasts of EcoFlow's fast-charging tech that can replenish the battery in 1.8 hours.

The DELTA Max supports the EcoFlow app, which lets you view power usage control and customize your settings remotely.

The DELTA Max has a sticker price of $2099 but will go for only $1799 during the Prime Day sale.

4) EcoFlow DELTA Max + 160W Solar Panel

Like the EcoFlow DELTA, the DELTA Max can also be hooked to solar panels to soak clean, green energy. However, you can connect up to four such panels to the Max to charge it up in a matter of just about four hours.

The DELTA Max + 160W Solar Panel combo retails for $2549 but can be picked up for only $1999 during the sale.

5) EcoFlow DELTA Pro

If you're looking for something more heavy-duty, your search will probably end with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, which features a massive 3.6kWh battery that can power up to 4500W of appliances. It's got enough to power your RV or campsite, and with a plethora of output ports, you can power up to 15 devices and appliances simultaneously.

The DELTA Pro offers extreme charging flexibility. Its wall charger can do the job in only 2.7 hours, but it also supports up to 1600W of solar charging input, which can take anywhere between 2.8-5.5 hours. That's not all. Besides supporting car port charging, it's also the first power station to support EV charging. If you're on the move, you can charge it up at thousands of AC level 2 EV stations in only 1.7 hours.

With so much power, it's natural to worry about safety, but EcoFlow's advanced battery management system monitors voltage, current, and temperature levels in real-time to ensure safe and optimal performance.

The DELTA Pro retails for $3699 but can be picked up for $3199 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

6) EcoFlow RIVER

The RIVER is an excellent option for those who want access to portable power without carrying bulk around. Weighing only 11.9lbs (5.3kg), the RIVER has 288Wh capacity, and with ten different output ports, it's well-equipped to keep your devices powered up on your adventures. With a peak power output of 1800W, it can easily power appliances like refrigerators and electric stoves.

It's also one of the fastest charging portable stations, going from 0 to 100 in just 1.6 hours. There's support for up to 200W solar charging as well.

The EcoFlow RIVER retails for $349, but you can pick it up for only $229 during the sale and leave your power woes at home the next time you set out for your trip.

7) EcoFlow RIVER Pro + 160W Solar Panel

If the RIVER's capacity isn't enough, the RIVER Pro is sure a worthy consideration that bumps the capacity to 720Wh without adding much weight – it weighs just 16.8lbs (7.62kg). It features ten output ports, including three AC outlets and a USB Type-C port.

Although it has a bigger battery, it still takes only 1.6 hours to charge, and with the bundled 160W solar panel, it can make the most of the time outside in the sun. For those who would like to keep tabs on input and output levels, the companion EcoFlow app offers neat real-time visuals and stats.

The RIVER Pro + 160W Solar Panel combo has an MSRP of $1099, but EcoFlow is dropping the price to just $799 during the Prime Day sale.

