Winter is a time for snowmen and tobogganing, skating on the pond, and cozy nights spent around the fire. It is also a time for power outages and blackouts, which is why EcoFlow’s line of portable power stations may be of interest to those of you living above 35th parallel.

If you missed EcoFlow's Prime Day deals, you'll be chomping at the bit for these terrific Black Friday discounts. Starting November 11, EcoFlow’s Black Friday Sale will see the price of many of its most popular products lowered, some up to 50% off. Plus, use the promo code EFBF8OFF for an additional 8% off all Black Friday purchases. The code is valid until December 31, 2022. The company has several devices ranging in power and size, ensuring there is one among its products that will suit your needs and lifestyle.

Courtesy of EcoFlow

RIVER mini - $189 (46% Off)

If size is a priority, then look no further than the RIVER mini. Weighing in at just over 6 lbs, this portable powerhouse can be thrown in your backpack for daylong hikes, treks, and whichever other activity you undertake. It can power eight devices at once and can reach an 80% charge in just an hour. The only burden it bears is the burden of knowing you have power wherever you go.

See at AmazonSee at EcoFlow

Courtesy of EcoFlow

RIVER 2 - $219 (8% Off)

Deemed the best entry-level portable power station is the RIVER 2. It has a life cycle that is so long, it can be used every day for 10 years. It can power six devices at the same time, puts out 300W of power and weighs under 8 lb. It’s powerful and yet, portable. Perfect for the family on the move.

See at Amazon See at EcoFlow

Courtesy of EcoFlow

DELTA 2 - $899 (10% Off)

The DELTA 2 seems to be the sweet spot for homeowners intent on preparing their home for winter. Its 1800W output can power 90% of appliances, which means your refrigerator, hair dryer, microwave, and water heater will run long after the neighborhood’s streetlights have gone dark. It charges seven times faster than other, similar devices and, at a weight of 27 lb., can easily be relocated to the backyard or the cottage.

See at Amazon See at EcoFlow

Courtesy of EcoFlow

DELTA Max - $1599 (24% Off)

If you need something with a bit more “oomph”, consider the DELTA Max. Its 2kWh capacity can be expanded up to 6kWh with DELTA Max smart extra batteries, and can power 3400W devices. Despite its muscle, the DELTA Max can be juiced up quickly, going from 0% to 80% in just 65 minutes. All these numbers translate to a home that can keep running for hours on a device that can be ready in one hour.

See at Amazon See at EcoFlow

Courtesy of EcoFlow

DELTA Pro - $3199 (18% Off)

The DELTA Pro, meanwhile, is a portable home battery. It can meet an average family’s emergency power requirements for a day. It outputs 3600W and has a 3.6kWh capacity, and can keep such energy-thirsty devices like your air conditioner and space heater running. It has 6 different means of charging (the grid, solar, gas, wind, etc.) and is the first portable station in the world capable of being charged by EV stations. With so many options, you can even combine methods for a lightning-fast 6500W charge.

See at Amazon See at EcoFlow

DELTA Pro + Dual-Fuel Smart Generator bundle - $4299 (19% Off)

Occasionally, snowstorms will instigate prolonged blackouts. In those instances, you have the option of getting the Dual-Fuel Smart Generator to supplement the DELTA Pro. It uses both standard gas and propane to attain 20kWh extra power. The two-unit bundle can power a home for 6 days, long enough to outlast most emergency situations.

See at Amazon See at EcoFlow

Courtesy of EcoFlow

110W Solar Panel - $199 (50% Off)

The availability of gas or propane, or even an outlet, may be limited, especially for those of you who regularly escape the “connected” city for the solitude of the wilderness. That’s why EcoFlow has released the 110W Solar Panel. It can charge the RIVER mini in two hours and the RIVER 2 in three hours. You also have the option of connecting the panels to provide power to larger units on this list, like the DELTA 2. The panels are sturdy, adjustable, and waterproof, so inclement weather will pose no problem.

See at Amazon See at EcoFlow

Whether you opt for one or multiple units, you will have the convenience of monitoring and controlling them via the EcoFlow app on your smart device. If you do purchase multiple units, as an incentive, EcoFlow is giving away a free DELTA mini (a $999 value) to every order over $5,000, and a free RIVER mini (a $349 value) for purchases over $3,000. Both of these are a sweet deal for those looking to up their power station game or for those without any power supplies who feel now is the time to invest in peace of mind ahead of winter.