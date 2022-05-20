Ecobee announced the world's first smart thermostat back on October 10, 2008, and the company has not looked back since that day. Its latest offerings — the Smart Thermostat Premium and Smart Thermostat Enhanced — aim to push the boundaries of what a thermostat can do, leapfrogging the competitors like the Nest Thermostat.

Unlike the Ecobee 3 Lite, the new smart home gadgets from the company are built with radar sensors, offering improved presence sensing and security. The company claims that they can be installed within just 45 minutes and can be controlled via one's phone, tablet, or Apple Watch. Additionally, Ecobee states that these hands-free controlled automation gadgets are secured with 3 years of warranty.

Source: Ecobee

The squircle-shaped thermostats 50% bigger and more high-res screens make navigating the interface easier, providing larger temperature sliders and a less cramped view. Ecobee's latest offerings will also display important data on metrics such as estimated carbon dioxide levels, indoor air quality, and volatile compounds, amongst others. They will alert customers via the Ecobee app when poor air quality is present in the vicinity and share what steps can be taken to improve it.

The Premium and Enhanced models have been designed to meet climate sustainability goals. They will be equipped with the "eco+" suite of smart features, that as per the company, can save up to $230 on annual heating and cooling costs by adapting to owners' routines. The Smart Thermostat Premium, which is encased in zinc, has an embedded smart speaker that can be used with the Siri or Alexa voice intelligence assistants.

Source: Ecobee

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is currently available for $189.99 USD, while the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is priced at $249.99, making them some of the more premium offerings on the market. However, Ecobee promises a lot of savings in heating and cooling costs thanks to its smart algorithms, so the investment might well be worth it.

