Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced $160 $190 Save $30 The Ecobee Smart Thermostat can reduce your electricity bill by as much as $230 annually. The smart thermostat can automatically preheat or precool your home before your arrival for the perfect temperature when you walk in. Add in a SmartSensor, and the thermostat can measure a room's temperature that's important to you. $160 at Best Buy

Ecobee was the first company in the world to announce a smart thermostat in 2008. Since then, its thermostats have only improved, with a sleeker design, voice assistant integration, and other functionality. Unsurprisingly then, the company also makes some of our favorite smart thermostats. For Black Friday, you can save $30 on the company's excellent Smart Thermostat Enhanced. The device retails for $190, but you can get it for $160 during the shopping event.

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is hardwired during installation, so you never have to worry about running out of power. It has a large and intuitive touch interface, with an extensive feature set that helps it stand out from the Nest Thermostat and other similar offerings on the market. It is also a

Why should you buy the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced?

The Smart Thermostat Enhanced is from Ecobee's latest lineup of thermostats featuring an "eco+" suite of smart features. The company claims this can help reduce your heating or cooling bills by 26% by automatically adjusting the temperature when you are not around.

Besides being a smart way to control your home or office's HVAC, the thermostat can display other important metrics like carbon dioxide levels, indoor air quality, and more. And when the air quality in your vicinity ends up in the poor range, the Ecobee app will notify you on how to improve the situation.

While you can find thermostats from Honeywell and others at a lower price this holiday season, none of them offer the same features as the Ecobee. This is one of the best Black Friday smart home deals on a thermostat that you should not miss.