Source: Ecobee Ecobee Premium $210 $250 Save $40 When it comes to Alexa-controlled smart thermostats, they don't get much better than the Ecobee Premium. Fitted with a built-in mic to let you use voice controls while in range, it's as versatile as they come. Its room sensors and radar motion detectors are also some of the best in the industry. At $40 off, this is an excellent price on one of the best smart thermostats available. $210 at Amazon

We may be officially past Amazon Prime Day, but that's not stopping some retailers from dropping late deals that deserve a look. We saw some pretty great Prime Day smart home deals this year, but one of the best yet just dropped to keep the party going. Ecobee offers one of the best smart thermostats on the market right now, but with a standard price tag of $250, it's one of the most expensive options you can go with, aside from the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. However, Ecobee skipped Prime Day altogether and just dropped their Premium smart thermostat down to its best price ever, taking $40 off this top-of-the-line option for a limited time.

Why the Ecobee Premium Smart Thermostat is worth your money

While all smart thermostats aim to reduce your energy bill, some go the extra mile to do so much more. Ecobee's Premium smart thermostat is one of those devices, adding a bunch of intuitive features while tracking and monitoring your home's temperature to optimize how well it manages your home's HVAC system. Using SmartSensors, the Ecobee acts as a home monitoring system, identifying hot and cold spots in your house and actively adjusting temperature output. While this kit does include a single SmartSensor to start, you can add on additional ones as you see fit to track as many rooms as you'd like. With a home fully covered by these sensors, you could potentially save upwards of 26% on heating and cooling costs.

Tracking your home's temperature, however, isn't all the Ecobee Premium smart thermostat can do. It also features a built-in air quality monitor that sends alerts when the air quality in your home is less than optimal, then provides advice on how to improve it over time. While automatically keeping your home at a comfy 72 degrees may be what you're after, this is an important feature that most other smart thermostats don't have. Poor air quality impacts you and your family's health, so having a way to track it is just as important as optimizing your HVAC system's energy usage. Plus, the Ecobee will also remind you when the system's air filter needs changing, which is an important piece of the puzzle that I'm sure many of us don't even think about usually.

Of course, the Ecobee Premium thermostat is a smart device through and through, and will not only learn and optimize how your HVAC system operates, but also enable intuitive control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTT. What's even better, the thermostat features a built-in mic that can be used to change settings and control it, so you don't even need to be near a third-party control device such as an Alexa-powered smart speaker to do so.

Additional features can also be accessed with Ecobee's Smart Security service, a separate subscription that costs $5/month (or $50/year) for the Standard plan and $10/month (or $90/year) for the Complete plan. Both offer important add-ons including smoke alarm detection and smart alerts, but the Complete plan offers 24/7 monitoring and emergency services contact. Either one is beneficial to the experience, and with the savings you get with this deal, you can add a few months of coverage essentially for free. That said, even if you don't grab a Smart Security plan, snagging Ecobee's Premium smart thermostat at its best price ever of $210 is a good value and a great way to reduce energy costs while keeping your home comfortable.