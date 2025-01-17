Sustainability influences tech now more than ever. Plastic packaging is almost a thing of the past, and brick-and-mortar stores and online tech retailers are introducing recycling programs for old devices. Newer smartphones also feature more energy efficiency and are built to last. Apple smartphones now offer up to five years of software update compatibility. Everything from a smartphone's build to the added chargers and phone cases you might shop for is also made from recycled materials designed with a lower carbon footprint.

This change affects big tech brands like Apple and Google, smaller businesses, and how we shop. A 2023 study by Deloitte shows that consumers are 67% more likely to consider environmental factors and sustainability when making a consumer electronic purchase. Shoppers are getting savvier, looking past the build of the product and factoring sustainability into the accessories they purchase. There are many options for eco-conscious accessories worth your buck.

5 Sustainable phone cases

Lightweight, plant-based, and durable

Sustainable phone cases can be made from recycled, plant-based, or straw waste. These cases are usually fully compostable and biodegradable, which means they break down completely within two years of disposal. They also emit fewer greenhouse gases than plastic. Many brands that create such cases also feature recycling programs, where you can dispose of an older phone case and get a discount or incentive before purchasing a new one.

This isn't only cost-effective. It's also one of the easiest ways to practice sustainability when shopping. Another reason sustainable phone cases may be a better option is because they're made with lighter, more durable materials.

Brands like Pela make low-waste phone cases that use plant-based materials and other sustainable items, but many others do the same. Keep in mind how much you spend on a phone case, as sustainable phone cases with high-quality materials are usually pricier. However, they're more durable and rarely snap into two like plastic cases.

4 Bamboo phone stands

A sustainable way to stream your favorite content

Having a phone stand can make it easier to view content hands-free. I use mine to watch Instagram Reels and videos. Phone stands are usually made of plastic or metal. They can be bulky or look out of place on your desk.

Choose a bamboo phone stand if you want something sustainable and aesthetic. These stands are made from sustainably sourced bamboo and usually feature cardboard packaging to reduce plastic use. When not in use, they look like simple art sitting on your desk or dresser. Bamboo cases are also biodegradable. Since it's a renewable resource, it grows faster than traditional materials like wood.

To ensure that your next stand is eco-friendly, check the product section to see if the bamboo is responsibly sourced and if the product is plastic-free and BPA-free.

3 Recycled glass screen protectors

Tempered glass for the win

Most tempered glass phone protectors are now made from recycled glass. The best part is that this is the strongest type of material for a screen protector and is the best at preventing scratches. Plus, a screen protector is the first thing you should shop for before springing for a phone case, as this will increase your new device's durability the longest.

Companies like Zagg make great tempered glass protectors. Zagg uses 30% post-consumer recycled glass. These companies also usually use sustainable, eco-friendly packaging made from recycled content.

When you're shopping, check the product details section. You can also check the brand's About page to see if it works with organizations that give back to the environment.

2 Eco-conscious earbuds

Most earbuds have some sort of plastic build and include non-disposable metal parts. When these earbuds end up in landfills, they can emit harmful chemicals. Now, companies are building headphones and earbuds with more organic products, like organic cork, bamboo, and even recycled aluminum and plastics.

Sustainably sourced bamboo is a core material for many brands like House of Marley. Using bamboo doesn't affect the sound quality or the battery life of the earbuds. You'll still get about nine hours of listening per charge and the same bass-heavy sound as AirPods or Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Some brands, like Skullcandy, refuse to make headphones with any heavy metals, which reduces their carbon footprint by half.

1 MagSafe cardholders

A stick-on wallet? Yes, please

Like sustainable phone cases, you can shop for sustainable card holds that attach to the back of your phone case. These cardholders are made from plant-based materials and are fully compostable. They're durable, too. The only downside is that most of these smaller card holders can only hold one or two cards, so they're not a replacement for your wallet. They are compatible with MagSafe or Qi charging, whether you use an Apple or an Android.

Other phone cardholders may be made from recyclable materials, like nylon or vegan leather, giving you tons of options to shop. Pela, for example, offers several biodegradable cardholders made from flax straw and bioplastics, which neatly stick onto the back of your smartphone.

These accessories can reduce your carbon footprint and enhance your smartphone experience. Make sure to look for materials used, especially when you're shopping from a third-party retailer like Amazon or Walmart. Many brands make sustainability a big part of their bottom line, so there are more options than ever for sustainable accessories. If you have an old pair of earbuds or any old tech lying around and are wondering how to dispose of them, don't throw them in your trash. Instead, take them to a verified recycling program to be renewed or refurbished.