Amazon's Echo Show is more than a simple speaker with a screen. It's a versatile smart display you can use to make video calls, watch movies, tap into your security camera's feed, look up recipes, and scan bar codes to add products to your shopping list.

Using a smart home product can be intimidating whether you buy the latest Echo Show for the best smart display experience or go with an older model. You can ease into using your device by personalizing it with a background that means something to you. You can choose a photo of yourself or your loved ones, a favorite vacation spot, or a random image that brings you joy.

These steps work on the Echo Show (1st Generation), Echo Show (2nd Generation), Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 10. If you use a different model, the steps might vary. However, most Echo Show devices follow a similar process for customizing the background and home screen content.

Using the Alexa app to change the background on your Echo Show

The Alexa mobile app for iOS and Android is the easiest way customize your background

By default, the Echo Show displays randomly selected photos in the background. While efficient, this makes things impersonal. Follow these steps to change the background through the Amazon Alexa app on your mobile device:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Select the icon with the three horizontal lines in the bottom bar. Close Tap Settings. Select Device Settings. Close Choose the Echo Show device you want to personalize from the list of Alexa-capable devices. Locate Home Screen Background and select it. Select and upload a photo from your smartphone to use as the background on your Echo Show device.

This is an easy way to change the background of your Echo Show, and the best part is that you can change it as often as you want.

Personalize your Echo Show's background through the device

Change your Echo Show's background without picking up your phone

You can customize your Echo Show's clock face and background through the device. Here's what you'll do:

Swipe down from the top of the Echo Show's screen to reveal the menu. Choose Settings from the list of options you see. Select Clock and Photo Display.

Browse the options and choose a clock face and background that suits your preferences. Leave the Idle Screen option turned off to avoid a dark screen when the Echo Show is idle.

You can customize the home screen content on your Echo Show using the device's on-screen settings. You'll either say the voice command, "Go to settings," or swipe down from the top of the screen and choose Settings from the options you see. Then, tap Home Content.

For each option you see, whether it's weather, news updates, notifications, or upcoming events, turn the toggle on or off to customize the content you want to see on the home screen.

Add multiple users for better personalization

If you live with family or have other housemates, set up a profile for each user on your Echo Show. This way, each person can personalize the device and make it their own by adding their photos or fun backgrounds. They can also change the home content if what they see on the screen isn't useful. If you have children under 12 under the same roof as you, set up profiles for them with parental controls activated to ensure an age-appropriate experience.