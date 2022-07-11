Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but the deals aren't standing on ceremony. There are already bargains available on all kinds of tech, including Amazon's own Echo devices: Every size of Echo Show smart display is discounted, with prices starting at just $35. Notably, the second-generation Echo Show 8 is down to $75, a meaty $55 off MSRP and a new low price.

Echo Show displays all do roughly the same things, but in different ways. The Show 8 is the mid-range offering in the lineup, sandwiched between the entry-level Show 5 and the more premium Show 10 and Show 15. With a vibrant display, robust audio, and snappy performance, it's the easiest Echo Show display to recommend to most people. That's true even at the Show 8's full price of $130; the thing is an outright steal at $75.

Echo Show 8 — $55 off

$75 at Amazon

Every size of Echo Show is on sale, though, including both the standard and kids' versions of the Echo Show 5. (The Show 5 Kids comes bundled with a kid-friendly content subscription and includes a generous two-year replacement plan, in case your little one breaks it.)

Don't need the screen? No problem. Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers on the market, too, and a bunch of them are also discounted for Prime Day. The standard Echo Dot is impulse-buy cheap at just 20 bucks, and both the Kids and Clock variants are available, too.