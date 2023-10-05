Amazon's upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale may be scheduled for next Tuesday, October 10, but eager shoppers can already find some excellent deals ahead of the main event. After dropping a sale with massive discounts on Echo smart speakers earlier this week, they're offering another batch of Alexa device deals that feature equally impressive discounts. This time around, almost the entire line of Echo Show smart displays are on sale, with discounts of up to 70% off the Echo Show 5 and more.

The sale features a mix of deals on Echo Show devices, as well as smart home bundles that pair the smart displays with Blink cameras and Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, providing a great opportunity for shoppers looking to either add a bit of security to their home or spice up the ambience of their abode at a good price. Discounts on the bundles offer the best value by far, and feature some of the best home security cameras at incredible prices when purchased with an Echo Show device.

However, if you're looking for a deal on Echo Show smart displays alone, the discounts are more than worth a look. Premium devices like the Echo Show 10 are upwards of 35% off, offering sizable savings for shoppers looking to beat the rush and pick one up on sale early. That said, there's over 20 deals on Echo Show smart displays available this weekend, but you'll find some of the best early Prime Day Echo Show deals below.

Best early Prime Day Echo Show deals

Source: Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue Smart Bulb $42 $145 Save $103 Offering the most savings on the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Smart Bulb combined, this smart home bundle gets you both of these items for just $21 each. It's an excellent starting package for shoppers looking to buy a smart display, and the added smart bulb lets you change up your living space with Alexa voice control. $42 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) + Blink Mini Camera $180 $285 Save $105 Offering a higher resolution display and better sound quality thanks to the premium quality speaker stand, the Echo Show 10 delivers one of Amazon's best smart displays to date. Combined with a Blink Mini indoor security camera, this bundle makes for a perfect home security starter kit at this price. $180 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo Show 15 + Philips Hue Smart Bulb $187 $335 Save $148 The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's premium smart display, featuring a larger 15.6-inch screen and Fire TV built right into the device. It even comes with an Alexa remote to boot, making it part smart TV part smart display. While you can pick up the Echo Show 15 on its own, this package deal is only $2 more and comes with a Philips Hue Smart Bulb. $187 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 At just over 50% off, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) offers a great value. The differences between the latest 2023 release and the 2021 release aren't huge, and aside from an upgrade in sound and a few enhancements to the camera, are barely noticeable. This is the deal you'll want to grab if you're after something a bit better than the Echo Show 5, but not quite as expensive at the Echo Show 10. $60 at Amazon

Following the same types of discounts as the Echo speaker deals, most of the better offers in this sale are the bundle packages. They offer one of the Echo Show displays at a great price, with some over half off the standard price tag, plus for not much more you'll either get a Philips Hue Smart Bulb or a much more valuable Blink Mini indoor security camera. Both of which pair of perfectly with the display to offer full voice control via Alexa to change settings or interact with hands-free.

However, if you're after the devices on their own, you'll find the remaining standalone deals available below.

Chances are these standalone deals may go a bit cheaper next week once Amazon's October Prime Day sale kicks, so it may be worth checking back if you're not looking for the smart bundles. That said, expect to also see some great phone deals and other smart tech offers like deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers.