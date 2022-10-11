Many Echo Shows are discounted, but the one most worth your attention is the Echo Show 15, which is about to get even more useful

We might not have the smart homes of the future that we all dreamed of a decade ago, but our smart homes are still useful and have made the lives of many easier. The smart speaker comes in all shapes and sizes and is a fundamental part of the modern smart home. Besides light bulbs, you'll want more smart speakers in your house than anything else, so buying them at a discount is smart. Thanks to Amazon's Early Access event, you can do just that.

Amazon has discounted several of its Eco devices, from the Echo Show 15 with a built-in display and webcam to the tiny Echo Dot 4th Gen. Echo Show devices can do all the things you'd expect from a smart speaker, letting you control other smart home devices with your voice, ask Alexa questions, play music, and more. The built-in display only adds to the functionality, giving you touch controls for all of the above, visual timers, and access to some streaming providers. If you want your favorite show playing in the background while cooking, this can do just that. There's tight integration with Amazon's other hardware, letting you connect to your Ring Doorbell to see who is at the door without checking your phone.

Buy the Echo Show 15 for $80 off

$170 from Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is half photo frame, half smart display, and in a few months, it'll be half smart TV, too, as Amazon announced that it's getting the full Fire TV experience. Amazon hasn't set a date for that yet, but the free update is expected sometime in 2023 and will turn the Show 15 into a small TV, perfect for kitchens or small bedrooms.

The Echo 10 might not be quite as TV-like as the Echo Show 15, but it features some of the best speakers in the entire Echo series and its 10-inch screen can follow you around the room during video calls by swiveling itself around. That swiveling also comes in handy as you can use the Echo Show 10 as a security camera when you're not home, peering around and seeing if the dogs have destroyed the couch cushions yet.

Buy the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $80 off

$170 from Amazon

If you don't need a screen on your smart speaker, don't worry — the Echo Dot 4th Gen is discounted too. The Dot can do everything Echo Show displays can, sans video playback, doorbell integration, and video calls. Everything else is here, with Alexa just a few seconds away to answer your queries and control other devices like your lights. While video calling is absent for obvious reasons, voice calls still let you communicate with others. Amazon announced the Echo Dot (5th Gen) series, which arrives October 20, but its only deal is a bundle with an eero 6 Wi-Fi router, as the 5th Gen can act as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero systems.

This unique transition point between generations means that all 4th Gen Dots are on sale — well, what of them are left in stock — but they're selling out pretty quickly. Once they're gone, though, there are still plenty of discounts to be had on the Echo Show 5 and Show 8 lines, which aren't getting updated this year.

Echo Dot (4th Gen): $25 off | $25 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $50 off | $35 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition: $55 off | $40 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $60 off | $70 at Amazon