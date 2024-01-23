Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $90 $150 Save $60 The Echo Show 8 has everything you'd want in a 2024 smart home hub. It has room-filling spatial audio, a built-in camera, and a responsive virtual assistant. It can also control all of your Alexa and Matter smart devices, and right now it's on sale for just $90. $90 at Amazon

You don't need a massive smart home network to get value out of a smart home hub. These vastly underrated devices offer a seamless blend of convenience and connectivity that would benefit you, even if you don't have a single smart device. For example, you can do things like stream audio and video from your favorite apps, make video calls to friends and family, and even check in on your home and pets while you're away. You can also display your favorite digital photos, watch step-by-step cooking tutorials, and of course, consult Alexa for all of your commands and queries. The new Amazon Echo Show 8 can do all of these things with its 8" HD display, 13MP camera, and room-filling sound, and today you can snag one (or several) at a $60 discount.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8

We scored the Echo Show 8 an 8.5 out of 10 in our review earlier this month, and it's the smaller sibling of the Show 10, which is the current Premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best smart home hubs. We like it for its comprehensive, adaptive interface, its impressive sound quality, and the responsiveness of Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant. For those that want to use it to control smart home gear, the Show 8 can connect to Alexa, Thread, Zigbee, Sidewalk and Matter devices, meaning you can use voice commands or on-screen controls to do things like turn off and on appliances, dim lights, view live security camera streams, and of course conference with compatible smart speakers.

Put all together, the Echo Show 8 is so much more than a smart home hub. It's versatile, convenient, and currently at its lowest price ever. Grab the Show 8 for $90 while you can, and be sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon Echo Show 8 mounts and stands, as well as our list of handy tips for the Echo Show, to get the most out of your new device.