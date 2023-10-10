Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 With a slew of upgrades including better audio, better performance, and improved display, the latest Echo Show 5 is Amazon's next iteration of the compact smart display. Sitting at just under $100, it may not be necessary to upgrade just yet, but at over 55% off, there's no reason not to get the latest model. $40 at Amazon

If you're looking for ways to optimize your daily routines, picking up a smart hub or display is one of the easiest ways to better manage your schedule and to-do lists. For Alexa-based homes, Amazon's line of Echo Show devices are some of the best smart displays to add on to your system, offering intuitive hubs that not only provide ways of managing your time but also offering a centralized hub for controlling your smart devices.

The Echo Show 5 in particular is one of the more popular choices, and with the recent release of the 3rd generation model, offers an improved experience in a compact package. And, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, it's down to its cheapest price yet since its release with a whopping 56% off.

Why the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is worth your money

Considering that this is the latest model, and it's already 50% less than the 2nd Gen option right now, if you were shopping for an Echo Show 5 this is the one to go with. However, if the discount here isn't enough to sway you, here's a bit more information on Amazon's latest version.

The new Echo Show 5 received a few upgrades to how it performs and looks. It features a new processor with Amazon AZ3 Neural Edge to deliver smoother performance while better learning your daily habits, improved audio quality thanks to a new set of speakers, a more compact design with infinity edge cover glass, and a clearer display that is easier on the eyes in both low-light settings.

Aside from that, it features all of Amazon's latest tricks with Alexa-compatible devices, working perfectly as a smart hub for monitoring and managing your home, video calling, and more. You'll be able to sync up with home security cameras, TVs, smart thermostats, and other smart devices to set and forget your household routine.

All of which is at an extremely affordable $40 right now, probably the best price this smart display will see all year. Don't hesitate on this deal if you were hoping to pick up an Echo Show 5 this year.