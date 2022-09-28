Amazon's Echo Show series of smart displays are generally pretty small and fit for a limited, but meaningful purpose: to get you quick, glanceable information from wherever you are in your house — whether you're at your bed or in the living room. You generally wouldn't see yourself sitting down for a session of "House of Dragons" with one of them, but there's one special exception that the company is now making a case for.

Specifically, the Echo Show 15 will be the first in the series to get integrated access to Fire TV and its content catalog with a software update coming "soon." The company touts that American users will have access to more than a million movies as well as subscription content from Paramount+ and Showtime, though the update will apply for all Echo Show 15 devices worldwide. Users will be able to pair the third-gen Alexa Voice Remote to navigate content.

It's definitely a sensible move if you've ever used this large, Alexa-powered canvas for anything other than fast updates. Amazon says it has always envisioned the panel in the kitchen for some mealtime entertainment and that it's tracked video-oriented use already in a majority of households.

