Amazon Echo Show 15 You can't go wrong with a large smart display. Not only does it provide information at a glance, but you can also use it as a media hub. Right now, the Echo Show 15 is down to $180. $180 at Woot

There are a lot of great smart displays on the market, but if you're looking for one that has a large screen that's great for families, the Echo Show 15 is going to be it. While ther current version is pretty pricey, coming in at $300, we've found a good deal on the previous model that comes in at just $180.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Show 15?