Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 $163 $265 Save $102 More than just a smart home controller, the Echo Show 10 has a motorized base that follows anyone in the room using it. It's a premium smart display with a premium price tag, but this early Prime Day deal is dropping it to its lowest price ever — and throwing in a free Ring Smart Bulb to boot! $163 at Amazon

The lead up to Prime Day 2023 is heating up, with some impressive deals on Amazon's latest smart devices showing up ahead of the main event to really hammer home the savings we can expect this year. One whopper of a deal just dropped on one of the best Echo smart displays available to date, offering the Echo Show 10 at its lowest price ever. Taking over $100 off, the savings alone make this deal an excellent value for those looking to snag this premium display — but to make things even better, Amazon is throwing in a free Ring Smart Bulb at no extra cost.

Why the Amazon Echo Show 10 is worth your money

A true premium smart display, the Echo Show 10 isn't just your standard smart home controller. Loaded with an impressive array of smart features that take functions like video calls and smart home connectivity to the next level, it's designed for users who want to stay connected with friends and family. The large 10.1-inch touch display offers decent picture quality and intuitive touch controls, but what really helps it stand out among the pack is its high-quality audio and video calling features.

The Echo Show 10 is fitted with an automated turning base that uses motion tracking to follow users in the room, automatically adjusting the camera angle and zoom to ensure everyone who is talking is in frame during a call. It's a sweet feature that you won't find on any other smart displays right now, making it one of the more unique options available. Video and sound quality is also quite impressive, with a 13MP camera with auto-framing, two 1-inch tweeters, and a single 3-inch woofer delivering a crisp picture and amazing sound detail during video calls.

As with all of Amazon's smart devices, connecting your Alexa-compatible smart home devices and integrating your compatible Zigbee or Matter devices is simple. Devices can be discovered and connected via voice commands, and accessing both connected devices and apps is, for the most part, intuitive. We say for the most part because Alexa isn't always the most accurate of voice assistants out there, so the addition of a touch screen on the Echo Show 10 makes navigating your smart devices and apps a bit easier.

All of that said, the markedly high $265 price tag of the Echo Show 10 usually makes it hard to recommend over the cheaper Echo Show 8, since it does offer much of the same functionality. However, with a premium price tag comes a premium device, and the addition of motion tracking and a large touch screen display are welcome upgrades. Thankfully, Amazon's excellent deal offers this top-of-the-line smart display for $163, over $100 off its standard price, and it throws in one of Ring's Smart Bulbs at no extra charge. It's the lowest price the Echo Show 10 has seen since its release, and it's one of the best early Prime Day deals available today.