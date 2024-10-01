Amazon Echo Pop with Smart Color Bulb bundle $18 $65 Save $47 $18 at Amazon

Sometimes, adding some smart components to your home can really go a long way into making the space feel like a totally different place. Of course, you also get the added benefit of being able to control parts of your home by using an app, or just using your voice if you have a compatible smart speaker. And if you really want to take things to a new level, you can always set schedules or pair other devices to work together in order to have a complete ecosystem that works without having to lift a finger. When it's all working well, it really can feel like you're living in the future.

And best of all, it doesn't need to be expensive to get started. This Echo Pop speaker and Tapo smart bulb bundle provides two essential products to get you started. The Echo Pop is a simple smart speaker that offers great sound and is powered by Amazon's Alexa smart assistant. The TP-Link Tapo smart looks quite basic, but features 16 million color variations, including true white, and can be activated remotely when needed, making it perfect for any room in your home. For a limited time, you can grab both of these devices for just $18, which is a whopping 72% off the original retail price.

What's great about this Echo Pop TP-Link Tapo smart bulb bundle?

The Echo Pop smart speaker provides robust sound in a compact size. It's great because it blends into any space and comes in a few colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal. Of course, you also get smart controls for your music that can stream from a variety of popular services, like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more. You can also take advantage of Amazon's Alexa smart assistant to give you a leg up on tasks like setting timers, checking the weather, asking for news, and more. It can even make calls for you when connected to a compatible smartphone running Android or iOS.

As mentioned before, you can use this speaker as a hub to control other smart devices in your home, which is great for future expandability. And if you're a little worried about privacy, there's a blue illumination at the top of the speaker that will help you see when the speaker is listening. If that's not enough, you can also flip the switch and mute the speaker in order to get more peace of mind. It goes without saying, but Amazon does not use any of the data obtained through its smart speakers for its own purposes and doesn't sell it to third-parties either.

When it comes to the TP-Link Tapo smart bulb, this device screws into any compatible socket that you have in the house, whether it's a desk lamp or something more substantial like a vanity mirror or kitchen setup. As stated before, you can choose from 16 million colors and can even set the bulb to white thanks to its true white LED. When you're ready to take control, you can do so through an app on your phone or use Amazon Alexa. This allows you to control the bulb from anywhere in the world, so long as you're connected to an internet source.

The important part here is that you can now get both of these for a great price, which is good if you're looking to buy your first smart home product or if you want to expand your current setup. So be quick, because this deal won't last long. And remember, you can purchase this bundle in different colors, so if the Charcoal colored speaker isn't for you, just grab something else.