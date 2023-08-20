Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The compatibility king $35 $50 Save $15 With its improved audio performance and integrated Eero bridging, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel for Amazon’s mini speaker, but it’s definitely one of the most price-friendly smart hubs on the market. Pros Awesome price Great sound quality Built-in Alexa and Eero network extender Cons Not the best bass Cheaper looking than the HomePod Mini $35 at Amazon

If you’re new to the world of smart home devices, smart speakers are one of the best ways to break into all things Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. For years now, Amazon has been producing the much-loved Echo lineup, including the most popular Echo Dot. Then there's Apple, a company that arrived a little late to the party. However, with the release of the HomePod Mini, the iOS-friendly brand is now on pretty equal footing with its competition.

But between the fifth-gen Echo Dot and the HomePod Mini, which tiny smart speaker is truly the best option? Fortunately, we’ve spent some time with both devices and created this comparison to help you choose the best smart speaker for you.

Price, specs, and availability

As of right now, you can find the fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot for around $35, though officially the MSRP is $50. Amazon's Echo lineup tends to receive priority attention for sales, so you'll rarely see the speaker at its full retail price. While you can buy the Echo Dot through Amazon directly, the device is also available at major brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

The HomePod Mini costs at least twice that, setting you back $99 at full price and rarely seeing discounts. Apple peripherals are notoriously price-frozen, with most hardware not receiving a markdown until a new generation comes knocking. The HomePod Mini can be purchased directly through Apple, as well as retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo.



Two cool designs

When Amazon switched from a puck shape to a spherical design for its fourth-gen Echo Dot, some of the competition followed suit. Namely, Apple’s HomePod Mini, which hit shelves two months after the Dot. And while the globular aesthetic is still common ground between both devices, Apple opted for a slightly more sophisticated approach with the HomePod Mini, while the fifth-gen Echo Dot feels a little cheaper (which it is!).

Sold in white, blue, and charcoal finishes, the fifth-gen Echo Dot brings back the mesh covering which wraps around the entire sphere. At the top are four buttons: an action button, a mic mute switch, volume up, and volume down. The Echo lineup's well-known LED light ring encircles the bottom third of the Dot, and rubber padding underneath keeps the speaker from sliding around on tables. Measuring 3.9 inches in diameter and 3.5 inches tall, the Echo Dot won't take up too much space, but neither will the HomePod Mini.

At 3.9 inches in diameter and 3.3 inches tall, the HomePod Mini is fraction smaller, and available in black, white, orange, blue, and yellow finishes. In lieu of traditional buttons, a backlit touchscreen rests atop the Mini, with plus (+) and minus (-) buttons taking care of volume up and down commands. When chatting with Siri, the touchscreen illuminates, and this is also the portion of the speaker that iPhone users will hold their phone over for fast pairing (more on that in a bit).

Music of the spheres

From easy listening to heavy metal, both the Echo Dot and HomePod Mini punch well above their weight when it comes to immersive sound staging, especially when you consider the size of both devices - you'll have to buy a larger smart speaker if you want more oomph. On Amazon’s end, the company claims we’re getting the best-sounding version of the Echo Dot yet, and that’s a claim we’re happy to stand behind. The fifth-gen Dot rocks a single 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, and boy, does it kick!

Midrange and treble are where the Dot truly shines, with plenty of crystalline detail packed into this section of the EQ. From one genre to the next, vocals are sharp, guitars and synth are rich and properly engulfing, and even if you’re using the Dot in a bigger room, you’ll be surprised at how much audio it fills a space with. That being said, bass and overall volume have tended to be the sore spots for previous Dot generations. While these have improved on the latest model, you may still find yourself wanting some extra thump and punch.

Over on Apple’s side, the audio experience is actually pretty similar, but we think the HomePod Mini sounds a little bit better than the Dot. Equipped with a full-range driver and two passive radiators, the HomePod has slightly more clarity overall and an extra dash of definition in the low-end. Mind you, speakers this small shouldn’t be expected to rumble like a subwoofer, but what both Amazon and Apple have achieved from a bite-sized chassis is impressive, to say the least.

Performance at its finest

Amazon smart speakers have always been a little friendlier than the competition. For example, whether you’re an iOS or Android devotee, there’s not much in the way of compatibility limitations. This also carries over to music streaming services, where it would be pretty easy for Amazon to block platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Fortunately, this isn’t the case. And while we’re sure Amazon would much rather you play tunes with Amazon Music, the titan of tech isn’t afraid to share the love.

Can the same be said for the HomePod Mini? No, not really.

Apple accessories have always been kinder to iPhones and iPads, and that remains the case here. Features like AirPlay and HomeKit support are the Apple exclusives that iOS fans will undoubtedly love, but Android users are kind of left in the dust. Yes, Samsung owners will still be able to stream music to a HomePod Mini, but you’re going to have to download a third-party app to fool your Android mobile into thinking it understands the language of AirPlay. Apple has yet to even integrate native Spotify support into the Mini, which means you’ll have to do all of your playing, pausing, and skipping through the actual Spotify app.

Alexa vs. Siri

In terms of voice assistants and smart controls, Alexa runs the show for the Echo Dot, with the digital buddy being better than ever. Voice commands are responded to quickly, making everything from web searches and music streaming to in-home automations easier and faster than ever before. Plus, the fifth-gen Dot has Eero built-in, an awesome feature for anyone using an Eero mesh-networking system for Wi-Fi.

For the HomePod Mini crowd, Siri is at the helm, and the assistant's scope of skills is just as impressive as Alexa's. In fact, when it comes to responding to voice commands, we think Siri does a better overall job of actively listening when loud music is playing compared to Alexa. We're also big fans of AirPlay's hand-off feature. It lets your iPhone wirelessly pick up a track playing on the Mini, transferring audio and playback controls to your iOS device.

Though Apple's HomeKit may have hit the market a few years after Alexa and Google Assistant, Apple's take on the smart home ecosystem now goes toe-to-toe with its competition. And at $100, the HomePod Mini is still the cheapest way to get a HomeKit hub into your residence.

Which is right for you?

This was a tough call, but ultimately the Amazon Echo Dot comes out on top for a few reasons. Price is the biggest plus on Amazon’s side, especially when you go side-by-side for audio performance against the HomePod Mini. We think the Mini sounds a little better, but little is the keyword.

For around $50 (though the Echo Dot is usually on sale), you get an awesome-sounding speaker with Alexa built right in, along with open-armed compatibility with a number of competitive music streaming platforms — and a great way to control all your smart home devices.

The Apple HomePod Mini is tailor-made for iPhone and iPad diehards, providing seamless integrations for things like AirPlay, Siri, and Apple HomeKit. And man, that AirPlay hand-off never gets old! Being able to start a song on the Mini while finishing the same track on your iPhone may sound like a flashy bit of fun (it kind of is), but it’s also super-convenient when you’re dashing out for an AirPods-powered jog and want to continue listening to that inspiring workout song you had playing before you left.