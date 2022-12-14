Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) The newest Echo Dot Kids model is now half-priced, saving you plenty of money not only for the device itself, but also on an Amazon Kids+ subscription. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Echo Dot Kids is a pretty cool device to get your children because it looks adorable and can play multiple roles, from a speaker playing their favorite songs to homework helper. Even better, it's the smartest way for parents to get their hands on an Amazon Kids+ subscription for next to nothing. With a 50% discount, you only have to pay $30 for the 2022 Echo Dot Kids, making it a perfect Christmas gift.

Why you'll want the new Echo Dot Kids

Before we get all technical, we must mention that buying a new Echo Dot Kids is the cheapest way to get your hands on Amazon Kids+. Without Amazon Prime, a subscription to Kids+ will cost you $80 per year, which is quite steep. Even with Prime, it's $48 per year, which is a better price but still kind of expensive. Amazon Kids+ features loads of content for children from Lego, Marvel, PBS Kids, Disney, and others, as well as books, games, and videos. There are even apps for iOS and Android devices to give your young ones access to all this content when you're away from home.

So, when you pay a mere $30 for your new Echo Dot Kids, you get a full year of Amazon Kids+. If you're already subscribed to the service, your subscription gets replaced, not extended, but it's still a great deal to get.

The new Echo Dot Kids looks adorable (there are designs as either an owl or a dragon) and has improved speakers for better vocals and clearer sound compared to previous generations. It can play songs from various streaming platforms, including Amazon Music and Spotify. On top of that, kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story, effectively getting you off the hook when you're too tired to do it. They can also ask for help with homework, set alarms, turn off lights in their room, and so on.

The cute Echo Dot Kids also has a better warranty than the regular Echo Dot model, which is one of the best smart speakers you can get. If the Kids model breaks within the first two years, it will be replaced for free. If you want a two-year warranty for your "adult" Echo Dot, you'll have to pay upwards of $4. So go ahead and get a new Echo Dot Kids for $30 with a full year of Amazon Kids+ and a superb two-year warranty and place it under the tree next week. If you order it now, it will be delivered in just a few days, giving you time to wrap it nicely.