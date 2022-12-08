If you have yet to take the plunge on all things smart home, here's your chance to test the waters. Amazon is running an excellent promotion right now on a smart home bundle that includes both an Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker and a Bluetooth color bulb, available at a $20 discount. The two devices are easy to set up and pair, and the combo will allow you to control your lights with voice commands.

Source: Amazon Echo Dot with Sengled Bluetooth bulb $40 $61 Save $21 This Echo Dot bundle is the ultimate budget smart home starter kit. You get Amazon's 5th generation Echo Dot (with Clock) smart speaker and a Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for just $40. $40 at Amazon (Bundle)

Amazon Echo smart bulb bundle deals

The $40 bundle includes the 5th generation Echo Dot with Clock, which is essentially a regular Dot smart speaker paired with an LED display that can show the time, alarms, weather info, and song titles. Since this is a smaller speaker, its sound quality is probably best suited for personal, low-volume listening, but it can be connected to larger sound systems. The Dot's real strength is in its Alexa capabilities, which give you access to a massive library of voice commands and skills, and the ability to easily control compatible devices.

As for the bulb, it's a color-changing Sengled Smart Light Bulb. This one's rated at 8.7W and 800 lumens, and it's capable of displaying some 16 million colors. It should pair painlessly with your Echo Dot speaker, and then you can use Alexa to turn it off and on, dim or brighten it, or even set up custom schedules. If you've got your eye on other Echo hardware, Amazon is also offering the Sengled bulb bundle for both the Echo and Echo Studio, as well.

Echo Dot (5th gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: $28 at Amazon ($37 off)

Echo (4th gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: $60 at Amazon ($55 off)

Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: $160 at Amazon ($55 off)

The Echo Dot bundle at $28 is a great deal if you don't need the clock display, and the larger Echo speaker offers higher sound quality for an additional $20. If money isn't a factor for you, and you just want the absolute best sound quality, the Echo Studio is the way to go. If you do happen to go with one of the Dot options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon Echo Dot mounts and stands.