With just over a week to go before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days savings event kicks off, the wait for some of the year's best holiday deals is almost over. The anticipation is building up for shoppers looking to score a good price before Black Friday comes around, and Amazon's early October event will be a shot at snagging these too-good-to-be-true offers before the major holiday rush.

However, Amazon seems to already be kicking off the action with this batch of insane Echo device deals they just dropped. Covering almost all the Echo speakers, offers just became available that take upwards of 70% off select devices. Many of which are some of the best Prime Day smart home deals we've seen since the first Prime Day back in July.

Everything from the Echo Dot 5th Gen to the premium Echo Studio are getting discounts this week, includiing standalone devices as well as special smart home bundles. So if you were hoping to get your hands on any of the Echo devices on sale next week, your opportunity just arrived a week early.

Best early Prime Day Sale Echo deals

There's almost 30 Echo device deals to check out over at Amazon right now, and many offer these speakers or special bundles at their best prices yet. While the list below doesn't cover all of them, these are some of the best Echo deals you'll find right now.

Source: Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen w/ Kasa Smart Plug Mini $24 $73 Save $49 Amazon's Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker boasts a few upgrades over the previous model, including improved speakers and even built-in Wi-Fi extending with compatible Eero networks. Paired with a Kasa Smart Plug Mini, it's an excellent bundle for smart users looking to bring Alexa control to their home. This bundle is seeing a massive 67% discount this week, offering both for just $24. $24 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo Pop w/ Kasa Smart Plug Mini $19 $63 Save $44 The Echo Pop essentially takes an Echo Dot 5th gen smart speaker and trims it down to the bare essentials (literally and figuratively). Featuring a halved design that suits smaller rooms and spaces better, this bundle features a Kasa Smart Plug Mini to connect appliances for Alexa voice control capabilities. At 55% off, it's a great little smart speaker starter package that cost less than $20. $19 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo Studio w/ Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb $157 $240 Save $83 Amazon's premium Echo Studio offers a top-notch smart speaker that does more than just tell you the weather. Designed for high-quality sound settings, it features Dolby Atmos support along with spatial audio technology to work well as a home theater speaker, music device and more. Paired with a Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb, it's a great bundle for amping up your space. While the Echo Studio is one sale standalone, the bundle is only $2 more. $157 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo (4th Gen) w/ Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb $57 $140 Save $83 The Echo 4th Gen smart speaker offers a good smart speaker for any Alexa-based smart home, complete with Zigbee and matter device control, rich audio quality, and more. Paired with a Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb, it's a good bundle for those who want to customize their space in their own way. Getting a sizable 45% discount, it's one of the better offers you'll find right now. $57 at Amazon

While most of the deals offering the best value for your money are bundle packages, you can still snag each Echo device alone on sale as well. The discounts aren't nearly as enticing as these package deals are in all cases, however, you'll still save a decent amount of money compared to their standard pricing.

On top of the discounts on Echo devices you'll find here, Amazon's Big Deal Days event is slated to have tons of offres including special phone deals, unique offers on Samsung devices, and more. While you may get lucky and come across deals like these Echo device ones, expect most of the better offers to show up next week.