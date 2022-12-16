Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen $70 $160 Save $90 Just in time for the holidays, you can grab a pair of Echo Buds at over 40% discount and with a free Echo Dot. Whether you're keeping the Echo Dot or turning it into a cool gift for someone else, that's up to you. $70 at Amazon

If you're hunting for the best last-minute deals ahead of the holidays, the Echo Buds are available for the next few hours at a fantastic price. You can get the 2nd gen buds for $70, down from their regular price of $120. As if that discount wasn't enough, Amazon also tosses in a free Echo Dot, for what works out to a total savings of $90.

Why you'll love the Echo Buds

This model of Echo Buds has been around for over a year, and represents a decent choice, especially at this price point. They support active noise cancelation and offer easy access to Alexa, which is ideal if that's your go-to smart assistant.

Alexa is particularly handy on a device like this, since you can have it switch songs for you. When it's winter, and you're taking a walk in the freezing cold, that'll save you the trouble of taking off your gloves, pulling out your phone, and scrolling for a specific song. Since this works with Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others, you're more than covered with whatever track you want to hear.

The Echo Dot is also a really cool thing to have. Even though the model we're talking about here is the 3rd gen, and not the most recent addition to the lineup, it's still a great smart speaker to add to your home and is just so compact. Like the Buds themselves, this tiny device gives you access to Alexa, and since this is effectively a free add-on, the price is certainly right.