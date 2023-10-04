Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon's new Echo Buds are cheaper than ever, at just $50. They don't have noise cancellation, but they still have hands-free Alexa and can pair with two devices at once. And if you're a Prime member, you can snag them for $15 off right now. $35 at Amazon

Looking for good wireless earbuds that don't cost a lot? Amazon's third-generation Echo Buds, announced earlier this year, are a solid option. They have great sound and support Alexa, and they're one of the more affordable pairs of wireless earbuds out there. Now, just a week before Prime Day, Amazon is already putting its own devices on sale.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can snap up the wireless earbuds for 30% off. They were originally $50, but you can get them for $35, a $15 savings. There's no telling how much time you have to take advantage of this offer, so make your purchase right now to ensure that you get the audio accessories for a lower price than usual. These wireless earbuds are already a great deal even at their original price, but this sale makes them even more attractive.

Why the third-generation Echo Buds are worth buying

Amazon's latest Echo Buds are a great value for under $50. They don't have all the bells and whistles of the leading wireless earbuds, like active noise cancellation and spatial audio, but they have Alexa built-in, so you can control your music, launch apps, and ask for information with just your voice. These wireless earbuds also have 12mm drivers, so you can enjoy your favorite playlists and Alexa's responses at high volume and crystal-clear quality.

Speaking of drivers, these wireless earbuds sound great thanks to their crisp, balanced audio. They also support Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity with two devices at once. And you can customize the tap controls to skip songs, adjust volume, and more on the go. They have a long battery life, with up to 20 hours of total playtime with the charging case. And if you're in a hurry, a quick 15-minute charge will give you two hours of listening time.

Amazon's new Echo Buds look very different from previous versions. The company has adopted an AirPods-like aesthetic, which means the earbuds sit more loosely in the ear and don't form a tight seal. To use them, you'll need to download the Alexa app on your smartphone. It lets you adjust the EQ settings to tailor the sound to your liking or change the tap and long press controls on the earbuds, among other functionalities.