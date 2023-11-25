An eBay account makes shopping a breeze, but the online marketplace is still a high risk. Product misrepresentation and fraud are things you'll fall victim to if you don't do your research on common scams. When you find a consistent seller or receive recommendations from loved ones, you may want to maintain a long relationship.

eBay offers a simple interface for mobile devices and personal computers, and locating anything you need is easy. You can narrow down thousands of results to a few occurrences in seconds. If searching becomes stressful, there are other ways to seek out a merchant. Let's explore each method.

After finding a seller, select the Save seller option on their store page. This way, you can locate them anytime and from any device you log in to.

How to find a seller on eBay via search

eBay has a mobile-friendly website and an app you can download from your device's app store. Both have a search function that refines your search, so you won't scroll endlessly to find a product or someone. You can search for a seller using their name, phone number, and email address.

You may also search for them using item numbers. These are unique identifiers for every product on the platform, and no two share the same digits. You'll find them on the product information page. If you copied the numbers in the past, enter them into the search bar. You'll reduce the results to the specific item and navigate to the seller's store.

The website version of eBay on mobile devices provides a similar experience to the app. However, it uses less storage space on your device. Use the app for a more streamlined experience, including notifications and quick access to exclusive deals. The website version on PCs takes advantage of larger screens, giving you a comprehensive view of products and information.

You can use the advanced search filter to find a seller's user ID. It's something you can't do on the mobile versions. All three options support signing in with Google passkey, so you don't need passwords. Follow the steps below to start.

Search for an eBay seller on the mobile app

Open the eBay app. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen or Search at the bottom. Type a seller's name or your best guess. But don't press Enter yet. When you type the seller's exact ID or a close match, eBay suggests it in the search results. Select it to visit their store page. If eBay doesn't find the user, tap Search for a user to see all users with similar names. Close To find sellers with item numbers, enter the digits into the search bar and tap Enter on your keyboard. Tap the product from the result to view its information. Tap the seller's name beneath the product title. This action displays a summary of the seller's information. Close Tap their name again to visit their page. Close

Search for an eBay seller on the mobile website

Open your browser app and visit ebay.com. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen. Type a seller's ID or your best guess. But don't press Enter yet. When you type the seller's exact ID or a close match, eBay suggests it in the search results. Select it to visit their store page. Close If eBay doesn't find the user, tap Search for a user to see all users with similar names. To find sellers with item numbers, enter the digits into the search bar and tap Enter on your keyboard. Tap the product from the result to view its information. Close Tap the seller's name beneath the product title. This action shows a summary of the seller's information. Tap their name again to visit their page. Close

Search for an eBay seller on computers

Launch your browser and visit ebay.com. Click Advanced beside the Search button. Scroll down to Sellers. Check the box beside Only show items from. Then, check the circle for Specific sellers. Type the seller's username into the next box. If you're not sure of their name, type the variations and separate them with commas or spaces. Click Search. eBay shows search results of products the seller offers. Click any of them to view their information. On the right side of the page, click the seller's name to view their information.

How to find an eBay seller from the purchase history

Reviewing past transactions with a seller can jog your memory and help you identify them based on the items you bought. eBay keeps a record of your purchases, and you may view the history anytime. Here's how to do it.

Find an eBay seller with a purchase history on the mobile app

Open the eBay app. Go to My eBay > Purchases. Alternatively, tap Recently viewed to see product information pages you opened but didn't buy. Close Tap a purchased product to view its information. Beside Sold by, tap the seller's name to visit their store.

Find an eBay seller with a purchase history on the mobile website

Visit ebay.com and sign in to your account. Tap the profile icon beside the shopping cart at the top of the homepage. Select Purchases. Select Recently viewed if you didn't buy anything but opened product information pages from the seller. Close Select a purchased product to view its information. Beside Sold by, tap the seller's name to visit their store.

Find an eBay seller with a purchase history on computers

Visit ebay.com and sign in to your account. Hover your mouse icon on My eBay. Then select Purchase History from the drop-down menu. Select Recently viewed if you didn't buy anything but opened product information pages from the seller. For purchased products, click the seller's name beside Sold by to visit their store.

How to find a seller on eBay via message

You may have messaged a seller to discuss product details, shipping options, and price negotiation. You may want to revisit the conversation to find them. eBay doesn't delete your exchanges, so you always have them for reference.

Since they mix with official eBay messages, filter your inbox to show only those from members, especially when you have plenty of messages. Here's how to do it.

Find an eBay seller with messages on the mobile app

Tap My eBay at the bottom of the screen. Select Messages. Close In the Classic view, swipe left or right between tabs to find your conversation with a seller. In the updated view, tap All messages in the upper-right corner. Then tap From members to filter conversations. Classic messages view on eBay app. Updated messages view on eBay app. Close Tap a message to open it. Tap the seller's name at the top of the screen to visit their information page. Close

Find an eBay seller with messages on the mobile website

Visit ebay.com and sign in to your account. Tap the profile icon beside the shopping cart at the top of the homepage. Select Messages. Close Tap a message to view it. Tap the seller's name above their latest message to visit their store page. If you can't visit the seller's store page, click the item number beneath the message subject. This action takes you to the product information page. Close Tap the seller's name under the product title to visit their store page.

Find an eBay seller with messages on computers

Visit ebay.com and sign in to your account. Hover your mouse icon on My eBay. Then select Messages. From the Classic view, click a message to open it. Click the seller's name above their latest message to visit their store page. If you can't visit the seller's store page, click the product title to visit its information page. Then click the seller's name on the left side of the screen under the product title. From the updated view, click a message on the left sidebar to open it. Click the seller's name above the product title to visit their store page.

Keep sight of your favorite sellers on virtual marketplaces

eBay offers different ways to reach someone you patronized or are interested in their products. You don't have to comb through thousands of names, which is time-consuming. When you find the person you're looking for, add them to your saved sellers list so that you don't accidentally lose contact again.

You can contact a seller on Amazon from product listings, orders pages, and your conversations with them. The bottom line is that many e-commerce platforms are simplifying those aspects of online shopping and improving the user experience.