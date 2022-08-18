Google Keep, the note-taking app from Google, offers a variety of features to keep your lists and notes in check. While Google Keep may not be the most advanced note-taking app available, it has enough features to fulfill the needs of most people. However, many of these aren't immediately obvious.

We gathered seven of the best tips and tricks to help you use Google Keep to its fullest potential. We demonstrate these using the Google Keep app for Android, but these instructions also work on the desktop version.

If you haven't used Keep before, check out our guide on how to use Google Keep first. That will get you up to speed on the basics, but there are plenty of advanced features available.

Create a smart shopping list with Google Keep

Creating a shopping list with Google Keep is as simple as creating a list, but why not make it smart? Linking Google Assistant to Google Keep lets you add items to your shopping list with your voice. You can create as many lists as you want in this manner.

Create and name a list with checkboxes in Google Keep. Say " Hey Google, open Assistant settings " to open Google Assistant's settings menu. 2 Images Close Tap See all Assistant Settings . Scroll down and tap Notes & Lists . 2 Images Close Tap the radio button next to Google Keep . Close

You can now say, "Hey Google, add (item) to my (list name) list." Google Assistant will check your lists in Keep and automatically add that item to the one specified in your request. You can also say, "Hey Google, remove (item) from my (list name) list" to remove an item.

How to import your notes into Google Docs

Google Keep is a great way to take notes or save images on the go, but what if you want to create a longer writing project? Thankfully, Keep is integrated into Google Docs, so you can quickly add your notes or images to a document. There are two ways to do this, depending on which app you start from.

Importing Keep notes from Google Docs

This method only works on the desktop version of Google Docs.

Open Google Docs. Click the arrow button in the lower-right corner of your screen to expand the side panel. Click the Google Keep icon on the right of your screen to open the Keep panel. 2 Images Close Drag and drop your notes into your document. Close

You can also create Keep notes within Google Docs by clicking the Take a note button at the top of the Keep panel. Notes created in this manner contain a link to the Google Doc, so you can easily access the document by opening the note within the Google Keep app.

How to copy a Keep note into Google Docs

Within the Keep app, you can copy a note into Google Docs. It copies the format, except for lists which are turned into bullet-point lists.

Open any note within Google Keep. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Send . 2 Images Close Tap Copy to Google Docs . Close

If your note doesn't have a title, the note is saved as "Google Keep Document" within Docs.

How to change your default reminder times

When you create a reminder in Google Keep, you have the option of Morning, Afternoon, Evening, or Night to set your reminder to, as well as a custom time option. The Morning, Afternoon, and Evening options have preset times, but you can change these in the settings menu. It isn't a huge change, but it can save you a couple of taps when setting reminders.

Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen to open the navigation drawer. Tap Settings . 2 Images Close Tap Morning , Afternoon , or Evening . Choose a time and tap OK . 2 Images Close

Now, when you set a reminder, you will see your preset times.

Use labels to organize your notes

Labels are a nifty way to organize and search your notes. Your Keep notes can be filtered by labels, and you can add multiple labels to notes. There are multiple ways to add labels, but we show you the most convenient way to create and add a label to a note.

How to create and add a label to a Keep note

Open any note. Tap the three-dot button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Labels . 2 Images Close Tap a checkbox next to an existing label, or tap Enter label name to create a new label. Close

How to filter your Keep notes by label

Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen to open the navigation drawer. Tap a label underneath the Label heading. 2 Images Close

Install the Chrome extension to add images or web pages to Keep quickly

A great way to improve your Google Chrome experience is by installing extensions. One of the best is the Keep extension, as it allows you to add web pages and images to your Keep account with just a couple of clicks.

Install the Google Keep extension . Right-click on an image or anywhere on a web page. Hover over Google Keep Chrome Extension in the context menu. Choose one of the options. Regardless of the option you choose, the Keep note will contain a URL to the web page. The image is saved to Keep, and you can add a note or label to the item from the pop-up window. 2 Images Close

Use Keep widgets to create and manage notes

When you install Google Keep, you also get a couple of handy widgets. One of these lets you create a note with a tap, while the other lets you scroll through your notes without opening the app. Simply long-press on your phone's homescreen to access your Widgets menu, and then search for Keep to find the two widgets.

2 Images

Close

You can adjust the size of these widgets to change the available buttons.

Grab text from an image

Google Keep has the ability to copy text from an image. It instantly copies it below the saved image, where you can edit or share it as needed.

Open a saved image within Google Keep. Tap on the image. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Grab image text . 2 Images Close

Take notes like a pro

Your Android phone is a great way to take quick notes, but if you prefer to handwrite your notes, try taking a handwritten note using one of the best Android tablets. This gets you an experience akin to writing on paper but with the full functionality of Google Keep at your fingers.