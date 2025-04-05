I often leave my mirrorless camera at home when going on a vacation because my camera phone takes excellent photos. Smartphone cameras have capable hardware and use complex computational algorithms to process photos. While these software tricks improve the camera's output, they can get things wrong, resulting in photos that may not be ready to post online. In such cases, you may want to edit your pictures to make them look better.

Google Photos is the default gallery app on most Android smartphones, and it does more than preview and back up your pictures. It includes a powerful editing suite that transforms the look of your pictures, from removing unnecessary objects or people to fixing your subject's skin tone. Here's how I use Google Photos to edit my pictures before posting them online.

Some features mentioned in this article may be restricted to those with a Google One subscription.

6 Move things around or delete them with generative AI

Magic eraser on steroids