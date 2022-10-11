Smart plugs are the easiest way to jump on the smart home bandwagon. Plug them into a wall outlet and route your light or other accessories through them. You can then quickly turn them on or off using your phone. Amazon's Smart Plug is not among the best smart plugs on the market, but its $25 price tag makes it relatively affordable. As a part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering its smart plug at an even lower price of just $13 after a massive 48% discount.

Amazon's Smart Plug does not require any special hardware to work. Once you plug it into a power socket, you can set it up using the Alexa app and connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Thanks to Alexa integration, you can control the plug using your voice through any Alexa-powered smart speaker. At the discounted price, you can get almost two Amazon smart plugs for the usual price of one. Note that the smart plug does not support the 5GHz band, so ensure your router's 2.4GHz band is up and running.

Amazon's smart plug design ensures it does not obstruct the second power socket. The plug takes up more space vertically than horizontally for this. Smart plugs are ideal for automating devices you regularly turn on or off, like lamps and holiday lights. You can even set up a schedule to have them turn on or off automatically.

The last time Amazon dropped the price of its Smart Plug to such a price point was during Prime Day 2022 in July. Otherwise, the plug is rarely discounted to such a price. So, if you missed the deal back then, make sure to pull the trigger on it now. You are unlikely to get any other smart plug at such a throwaway price.