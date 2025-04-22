Summary Google celebrates Earth Day with unique aerial images assembled to make a special Doodle

Google Doodle showcases nature's artistry from locations around the world

Earth Day Doodle was made using Google Earth images this year

Hot on the heels of a long Easter weekend, we're celebrating Earth Day on April 22. This event may fly under the radar on most of our calendars, but not at Google. The company has kept up a longstanding tradition of celebrating red letter days with Google Doodles — artwork that replaces the company's logo on the search landing and results pages. To celebrate Earth Day this year, the tech titan has done something different by assembling a collection of aerial imagery that's equal parts fascinating, and surprisingly, legible.