The REDMAGIC 7S Pro is here, completing the release schedule for the 7-series gaming smartphones, and you can save yourself some dollar dollar bills y'all by way of the brand's early-bird offer.

Wanna know how much you can save? Read on...

REDMAGIC 7S Pro discount starts now

So what is the early-bird offer all about? It really couldn't be simpler. You just need to head to the REDMAGIC website, grab a coupon for $1, and then get $30 off the price of the 7S Pro when it sees a general release on August 9th.

Pricing for the REDMAGIC 7S Pro in different colorways is as follows:

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Mercury with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Supernova with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage at $899

REDMAGIC 7S Pro Obsidian with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage at $729

So, what are you waiting for? Go save yourself some cash on your mobile gaming hardware!

Why you need the REDMAGIC 7S Pro gaming smartphone

If you're a mobile gamer, then the likelihood is you want a phone with performance to match your ever-increasing skills. It is no good honing those skills if your phone lags when it gets too hot, or if screen response time isn't measuring up.

This is why you need the 7S Pro in your life; it offers some excellent features to keep you in the game longer, and keep your skills sharp.

First, it has an excellent cooling system, which means your phone's temperature will remain stable for longer. Wave goodbye to laggy PUBG matches, or missing your headshots in Warzone because your game suddenly became all choppy thanks to a hot handset.

Second, the battery is a whopping 5,000 mAh monster, so you don't need to worry about running out of juice mid-game. Plus, you don't need to worry if you do run out come close to that 10% battery warning; the 7S Pro features 65W quick charging, getting you back into the thick of it in no time at all.

Gaming on the go? No worries, even in crowded spaces, you can stay online thanks to the WiFi 6 connection capabilities.

Even gaming audio is taken care of, thanks to the three mics, dual smart PA, DTS Ultra X audio design, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Locate your enemies with pinpoint precision, and let your teammates know with crystal clarity.

Convinced? Thought so...

Save on the REDMAGIC 7S Pro

Now that you know you definitely want one, you can head straight over to REDMAGIC's website and secure your discount now.