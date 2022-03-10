Samsung introduced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, late last summer, and they're easily two of the best Android smartwatches around. Obviously, that's got us excited to think about what Samsung might be planning for a follow-up, and now a new report talks about when we might hope to see the Galaxy Watch5 arrive, and suggests it might get an interesting new piece of hardware — a skin thermometer.

According to ETNews, Samsung's upcoming wearable will be able to measure your body temperature. The likes of the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and Fitbit Sense already do this, but assuming this rumor pans out, this would mark the first time Samsung included it in its smartwatches. Supposedly there are some good reasons for why this has taken a while to arrive, and skin temperature's tricky to measure reliably when you're also dealing with fluctuating environmental factors like sunlight and ambient temperature.

The impact of COVID-19 on the tech industry and the world at large may have prompted Samsung to finally buckle down and develop a workable temperature sensor for its new watches. The report suggests that Samsung has already figured out a way to allow the Galaxy Watch5 to circumvent most of the challenges mentioned above and measure body temperature as accurately as possible.

Smartwatches aren't the only Samsung products tipped to be getting the thermometer treatment. ETNews also reports that Samsung might bring something similar to its Galaxy Buds, using infrared technology. A prototype that uses the tech to measure eardrum temperature has supposedly already been developed. Still, we’d have to wait and see if it actually makes it to a consumer release.

If you’re excited at the prospect of detecting early signs of COVID-19 or the flu, you may have your chance to order the Galaxy Watch5 as soon as August.

