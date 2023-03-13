The Samsung Galaxy A54 and its cheaper sibling, the Galaxy A34, are set to debut later this week on March 16. Given the Galaxy A53 was among our favorite budget smartphones of 2022, the Galaxy A54 should be no different. Spoiling Samsung's party, a Vietnamese YouTuber has posted a detailed hands-on and unboxing video of the Galaxy A54 and A34 ahead of their launch, giving us our first look at the stunning new colors the two phones will launch in.

In his video, YouTuber TD Reviews (via SamMobile) first unboxed the Galaxy A34 in mint green color, followed by the A54 in a white finish. Unlike the boring and dull colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, both phones look gorgeous in the new shades. While press renders of the new color options have leaked previously, the phones look even better in real life.

It is hard to distinguish between the Galaxy A54 and A34 solely from the rear. From the front, the one notable difference is that the Galaxy A54 houses the selfie camera in a punch-hole, while the A34 has a U-shaped notch. And as visible in the hands-on video, the upcoming Galaxy A-series phones will have a Galaxy S23-inspired design. They won't have a camera bump at the rear. Instead, only three camera rings will protrude from the phone's body.

The Galaxy A34 unit in the video has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This will be the base RAM and storage configuration for the A54, with the Galaxy A34 seemingly launching with 6GB RAM in certain markets.

Besides the bump in RAM, Samsung reportedly intends to use its Exynos 1380 SoC on the A54. A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging will power the phone. The Korean giant will apparently switch to a 50MP primary shooter, with the ultra-wide and macro cameras remaining unchanged. As for the Galaxy A34, it is rumored to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, a 48MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Despite the reportedly minor updates, leaks indicate the Galaxy A54 and A34 could be a lot more expensive than their predecessors in Europe.