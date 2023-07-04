Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $200 $280 Save $80 Packing the right upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 features powerful internals paired with all the health tracking features you can think of. This is backed by fast-charging support that can top-up the watch to 45% in 30 minutes. $200 at Amazon

If you want a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the best options are from Samsung and Google. We prefer the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 over the Google Pixel Watch, as it packs a lot more powerful internals and features inside a durable chassis. And then, there's the price. While the Galaxy Watch 5 retails for $280, Amazon's early Prime Day deal knocks $80 off the smartwatch, dropping it to its lowest price again and making it a no-brainer over the Pixel Watch and other best Android smartwatches.

Why you should not miss this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deal

The Galaxy Watch 5 packs almost all the features you can ask for. Its 1.19-inch circular AMOLED display is protected by Sapphire Crystal Glass for added protection. Internally, the combination of Exynos W920 SoC and 1.5GB RAM ensure you won't run into any performance hiccups. For health tracking, the Galaxy wearable can track everything from your step count, sleep cycle, heart rate, and more. You can even use the Galaxy Watch 5 to measure your body composition.

With the upcoming One UI 5 Watch based on Android 13 and Wear OS 4, the Galaxy Watch 6 will gain even more features. This includes a new sleep coaching option, SmartThings integration, smarter SOS implementation, and personalized heart rate zones for custom workouts.

Battery life is strictly average, though if you want longer runtimes, you can opt for the 44mm model. It is also available with an $80 discount, bringing its price down to $280. Fast charging support helps as well, with the Watch 5 capable of topping up its battery to 45% in 30 minutes.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series later this month. But it is likely going to carry an even higher price tag. Plus, you won't find such a fantastic deal on the newer model anytime soon. So, if you don't want the absolute best, it is hard to beat the value the Galaxy Watch 5 provides for $200.