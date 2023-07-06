Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $130 $180 Save $50 If you're looking to invest in a home security solution, now's the most opportune time to do so. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which delivers the highest resolution video out of all the battery-powered Ring doorbells, is on sale at its lowest price yet: only $130 instead of the usual $180. It also packs a bunch of useful features, including two-way talk, motion detection, and color night vision. $130 at Amazon

Knock, knock! Who's there? Yup, it's another early Prime Day deal. This time around, the one chiming its way onto your radar is the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which probably doesn't need any further introduction. But okay, if you insist, it's one of Ring's finest video doorbells, offering the highest resolution video out of all the battery-powered Ring doorbells. This smart doorbell camera was just on sale for Memorial Day, but in this early Prime Day deal, you can score it at an even lower price point: $130, its best price to date. That's a $50 price cut, which may help in convincing you to finally take the plunge.

Why you need the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus to help protect your home

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus's Head-to-Toe HD+ Video may be enough to push you to add it to your cart. With a resolution of 1536 x 1536 pixels, coupled with color night vision and advanced motion settings, it does more than just notify you whether your Amazon package is being delivered to your doorstep. The footage lets you see who's out there in stunning quality, and you can zoom in with ease if you wish to take a closer look. It doesn't even matter whether it's light out or not; you'll see who's at your door clearly just the same.

As part and parcel of Ring doorbells, the Doorbell Plus allows for a quick and easy setup. All you need to do is connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network through the accompanying Ring app and mount it with the included tools. The built-in two-way talk feature lets you communicate with whoever is on the opposite side of the door, while the customizable Motion Zones help you minimize false alerts.

Since it's an Amazon product, you can pair it with a slate of Alexa-enabled devices. You can also opt to receive alerts whenever a package is delivered with the Ring Protect plan (sold separately), which also nets you a host of nifty features, including video recording, sharing, and storage, live video feed on the Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet, and custom voice announcements via Alexa.

If you've always wanted a reliable home security tool without breaking the bank, take this sale as a sign to make a purchase now that the Doorbell Plus is at its lowest price yet.