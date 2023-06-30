Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort II $250 $300 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the world's best pair of noise-canceling earbuds. Their unreal ANC performance can block out all surrounding noise allowing you to immerse yourself in your music. This is backed by crystal-clear sound quality. $250 at Amazon

If you love listening to music, a great pair of wireless earbuds are among the best investments to make. Thanks to excellent Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), they can drown out the surrounding noise irrespective of where you are, allowing you to listen to your music in peace. Or if you just want to block out the noises bombarding you from every direction. And there's no better pair of earbuds for this than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

They are the best wireless earbuds we have tried so far, with amazing ANC and sound quality. However, their steep $300 price tag is a big bummer. This early Prime Day deal makes the earphones a wee bit more affordable by bringing their price down to $250, a sweet $50 off their regular price.

Why you should not miss this amazing deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose claims the QuietComfort Earbuds II provides the best ANC possible, and they certainly live up to that claim. Our Gadgets editor Taylor Kerns called the ANC performance of the Bose earphones "unreal" and found its ability to tune out human voices even better than the Sony WH-1000XM5. The company achieves this by custom-tuning the earbuds' output to your ear shape by playing a tone and measuring the reverberations. This happens automatically every time you place the QuietComfort in your ears.

For wireless earbuds that cost $300, you'd expect the QuietComfort II to pack almost all the features you can think of. But that's not the case, as the earphones miss out on wireless charging. There's a USB-C port at the bottom of the plasticky carrying case that you can use to top up the earbuds. This is a big omission, but if you want the absolute best sound quality and ANC, you'll have to give up on the convenience of wireless charging.

The lack of multipoint connectivity, Fast Pair, and LDAC support are other bummers, especially given the super expensive price tag. However, you'll have to look past them if you want earbuds with the best possible ANC performance. Hopefully, the $50 early Prime Day discount further helps in softening that blow