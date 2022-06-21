Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially start until July 12, but Amazon has a tendency to stretch the proceedings out over a few weeks. That's no less true this year: early Prime-exclusive deals have already begun, including on tons of Fire TVs that are going for up to half off.

TVs included range in size from 24 all the way to 75 inches and sale prices start at just 90 bucks. TVs from Amazon itself, Insignia, Pioneer, and Toshiba are included in the sale. There are too many individual models to name, but here are a few highlights:

These are official early Prime Day deals, and you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage. You're probably already subscribed, but if you aren't and one of these deals is speaking to you, bear in mind free trial memberships also count. Click the link below to see more — dozens of models are on sale.

Shop Fire TVs

