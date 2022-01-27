With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro releases in the rearview mirror, the current leak cycle revolves around what Google has in store for 2022. In addition to a rumored foldable called the Pixel Notepad, a brand-new addition to the budget A-series is also in the works. Google's been keeping the Pixel 6a under wraps for now ahead of a potential May release, but it seems the company might've accidentally confirmed its existence anyway.

As spotted by DroidLife, people in the Pixel Superfans group — a crew of Google's most dedicated users who regularly receive goodies and more — got a Nest Audio in the mail this week, alongside a coloring book chock full of product illustrations. It's a neat gift, even including a QR code to access online versions so you can color them in a browser (give it a shot if you want; it's pretty fun). However, the physical coloring book might've given away the game for Google's upcoming budget phone. On page 16, near the back of the book, you'll find the Pixel 6a listed among the list of products supposedly contained in the pages. Whoops.

Unfortunately, flipping to pages 6 and 7 doesn't actually reveal the phone. It seems this inclusion is an oversight from an earlier draft, something Google forgot to remove before shipping. The drawing does reveal a handful of devices, but the phone is missing from the final product.

The Pixel 6a is expected to come with the same Tensor chip and unique design as its more expensive siblings while cutting corners on things like the camera. That chipset has proven to be a challenge for Google, though, by the time this phone is expected to launch, the company should've ironed out many of its issues. If you want a new, more affordable Pixel that performs just as well as the more expensive ones, an announcement is expected this spring.

