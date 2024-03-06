Summary OnePlus 13 is rumored to get a fresh new camera layout, ditching the usual design for a vertically aligned triple-camera setup.

A new leak suggests a potential design shake-up for OnePlus 13, with possible hardware upgrades and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus is supposed to launch the OnePlus 13 in October 2024.

Fresh off the global launch of the OnePlus 12, OnePlus' latest flagship device packs all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a 2024 premium smartphone model: a sleek design, a dazzlingly bright display, and a large battery. Despite the OnePlus 12 rocking these awesome features, it sticks with the design of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. Sure, there's a shiny new color option and a few design tweaks, but the overall look remains unchanged from the previous year. Now, a new leak suggests that the OnePlus 13 might break tradition, ditching the current design and rolling out with a fresh camera layout.

According to a render shared by @OnePlusClub on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus might be gearing up for a design shake-up. The tipster claims that the next-generation OnePlus 13 is waving goodbye to the usual hinge-style camera module we've seen on the top OnePlus phones. As shown in the render, we likely won't be seeing another circular design. Instead, OnePlus could opt for a vertically aligned triple-camera setup, with the middle sensor being the most prominent.

That said, the source sharing this hot render is kind of fresh to the scene, without much of a track record in terms of reliability. So, as excited as we are about this potential OnePlus 13 redesign, maybe sprinkle a bit of skepticism on it for now.

Nevertheless, the leak train doesn't stop there. Digital Chat Station chimed in, claiming that not only is the design of the OnePlus 13 getting a makeover, but the camera quality is also in for a shake-up. DCS doesn't spill all the details, and we're navigating through some translated Chinese text, so there might be a bit of a loss in translation. But it seems like the unique camera housing we got used to in the OnePlus 12 might be bidding us farewell.

DCS added that the latest OnePlus 13 prototype flaunts a 2K OLED screen, which is not exactly a shocker, considering the OnePlus 12's got that too. But the tipster reveals that the handset may be getting a camera upgrade, competing with rival Pro models. This implies that both the primary camera and the periscope zoom will likely receive updates.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is supposedly rocking Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Again, this is not entirely surprising, seeing as the current model boasts the Gen 3, so this upgrade was pretty much on the horizon.

But if it hits the shelves later this year, it could be one of the first devices to ship with Qualcomm's next-generation flagship silicon. @OnePlusClub claims that October might be the month for the OnePlus 13 launch. If all these rumors pan out, the OnePlus 13 could be a breath of fresh air in a bunch of cool ways.

Thanks: Moshe