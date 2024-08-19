Summary Call Notes on the Google Pixel 9 range powered by AI offers transcripts of calls, but may have limited functionality for older Pixel phones.

App researchers warn of potential restrictions on Call Notes functionality for saved contacts, disappointing users.

Google's ambiguous language causes confusion, but a preview shows the potential for expansion to older Pixel phones.

Google's new Pixel 9 range of phones were unveiled earlier this month, and like all the other fantastic Pixel phones before them, they pack a smattering of exclusive features. Interestingly, many of these features are powered by AI, and Call Notes on the Pixel 9 are one such inclusion. Interesting details about the app are surfacing, now that many people who pre-ordered the phone are anticipating deliveries. While there is a glimmer of hope that Google could extend the convenience to older Pixel phones with a feature drop, app researchers warn Call Notes might be rather restrictive.

Google already has an arsenal of smart features for calling, ranging from Clear calling that cuts out ambient sound to Pixel Call Assist that filters incoming calls, holds the line for you, and can connect you to the right department directly. This year, Google announced another addition to the list — Call Notes. The app hasn't rolled out to the public yet, but app researcher and tipster @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) managed to get a preview build of the app working on their device.

If you missed it, this feature is designed to give you a transcript of calls using an on-device speech-to-text AI model working off a recording of the conversation. In theory, it sounds like the Google Recorder app with speaker identification and commendable accuracy, but with limitless applications such as recalling important details without bothering the other person for reminders.

Source: Google

The preview build UI has all the basic components such as a basic on-off switch for the app, a description of the capabilities, an AI accuracy disclaimer, and an option to automatically summarize calls. When the feature is enabled, you'll see the option to activate Call Notes, but enabling it in the settings reveals you can only configure it to work with unsaved numbers using one of four options — Never, All non-contact calls, Only incoming non-contact calls, and Only outgoing non-contact calls.

While AP founder Artem Russakovskii rightly points out the lack of automatic feature activation on calls with saved contacts is a disappointment, Google's language doesn't help. The option to manually enable it for such calls should be available on the in-call UI. We also noticed the feature description looks a lot like the Always Record option for calls from unknown numbers, so there's a good chance Call Notes won't launch stateside. Last time we checked, Google's other automatic call recording features were also unavailable in Canada, the US, UK, and most other regions in Europe.

There's a silver lining to the disappointment

Close

Source: @AssembleDebug/X

The company's language surrounding the feature's specifics is ambiguous too. Although the AI model needs a call recording to transcribe, the feature doesn't feature independent controls for call recording, so, it's hard to say how manual activation for Call Notes will work.

Nonetheless, there's a silver lining to all this — AssembleDebug revealed he managed to get the feature working on a rooted device. Moreover, most other apps he tests aren't tested on a Pixel phone, and we are hoping that's the case with Call Assist too, so Google could eventually expand the feature to older Pixel phones as well. We might just need to wait for the Pixel phones to start shipping to see what initial availability looks like.