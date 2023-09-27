Summary The Pixel 8 Pro's leaked photos reveal a more refined design with symmetrical bezels and a flat display, a departure from previous models.

The design changes could make screen replacement cheaper and provide more options for screen protectors.

With rumored performance improvements and camera upgrades, the Pixel 8 Pro may pose a tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro this year.

There has been a barrage of Pixel 8 leaks in the last few days, detailing almost everything about the phone, including its camera features and key specs. Given the pace at which the upcoming Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch 2 are leaking, Google won't have any big surprises left to unveil at its October 4th event. Adding salt to the company's wounds, some hands-on photos of the Pixel 8 Pro have popped up online, showing off its flat display, slim bezels, and rounded edges.

The photos show off the Pixel 8 Pro's matte rear glass and the super-slim symmetrical bezels surrounding its 6.7-inch display at the front. Many of the best Android phones still don't ship with symmetrical display bezels, so it is good to see Google jump on this bandwagon.

The company also appears to have ditched the curved OLED screen for good this year and instead switched to a flat panel, as leaked CAD renders from March this year had first confirmed. This could make screen replacement cheaper for the phone and significantly expand the available screen protector options.

2 Images Close

From a design viewpoint alone, the Pixel 8 Pro seems to be a significant step up from the Pixel 7 Pro, offering a more polished and refined design. The hands-on images were first shared by the Leaks Vietnam Facebook page and originated from Vietnam, where Pixel leaks keep popping up frequently.

These are not the first hands-on images of the Pixel 8 Pro to have appeared online. The first set of photos was shared in early July of a prototype unit showing the fastboot screen. Leaked press renders have also shown off the phone from all possible angles and in all three launch colors. Google itself showcased the Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 in one of its October event teasers in early September.

Based on all the Pixel 8 rumors and reports, the lineup is shaping to be a big upgrade. Google seems to be going all out with its 2023 Pixels, refining its design and making substantial internal improvements.

A report previously detailed that the Tensor G3 chip powering the two phones will introduce significant performance and efficiency improvements. And with the rumored camera upgrades, including the switch to faster aperture for the 5x telephoto shooter on the Pixel 8 Pro, the phone could give the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro tough competition this year.

All these changes will apparently come at a cost. Leaks indicate the Pixel 8 will get a $100 price bump, though it is unclear if the Pixel 8 Pro will get a similar hike. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long for the final confirmation, as October 4th is now just a week away.