If you're like us, you can't wait for next week's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Not only do we expect to see a brand new pair of pro-level earbuds, but new sets of wearables and foldables, perfect for enticing you away from the upcoming Pixel 7. Although we've seen no shortage of leaks surrounding Samsung's next folding phone, there's a big difference between official information from Samsung and rumored reports online. Thankfully, you don't need to wait any longer for the former, as an early listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now live on Amazon's Netherlands website.

Although it's not marked as such in its title, one look at any of the attached press renders confirms the obvious: this listing is for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all its glory, decked out in a gold-tinged beige and with a whopping 512GB of storage. The folks at 9to5Google first spotted the listing Friday afternoon, and despite the obvious leak, it's still sitting online live and available for anyone to browse.

In addition to some fresh renders of the phone, Amazon shows off the exact display sizes for the Z Fold 4. The outer display is a 6.2" screen with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, while the inner screen is a massive 7.6" panel measuring in at 21.6:18. Both displays technically measure in at the same sizes as last year's model, but with wider aspect ratios. We also get exact dimensions for the phone's body, so start measuring your pockets now — it's not much smaller than before. Folded, it's as wide as before, and while 15.8mm when closed isn't as bulky as last year's hinge, it's still pretty thick.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of the images highlight some of the best reasons to buy a foldable — advanced multitasking and large displays. Split-screen is shown off specifically, as is a new taskbar running along the bottom of the screen. While these gadgets are unlikely to ship with Android 13 and One UI 5, it's clear that Samsung is leaning into some of the enhancements Google brought to the table for large screens with Android 12L earlier this year.

This entry also confirms S Pen support — no surprise there — and while we'll have to keep settling for an external stylus, this year's case does move the tool to the back of the phone. We'll have to hold it in our hand to see if that's any better than last year's removable hinge slot. It seems like this piece can disconnect from the case, just as the previous model did, but right now, it's not entirely clear how it works. There is one good piece of news here: matching colors for the S Pen. Goodbye, boring black accessories. And good riddance.

If this listing has you convinced, you don't need to wait until next week's event to put your money where your mouth is. Reservations are open right now for Samsung's next-gen hardware, and it doesn't cost you a single penny to lock in your place in line. Plus, you'll score up to $200 in savings off your final purchase price when you check out.