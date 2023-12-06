EarFun Air Pro 3 $30 off w/ promo code EAP3ANC1 $50 $80 Save $30 For budget-friendly earbuds that won't disappoint, we really like the EarFun Air Pro 3. They offer a lot of features that you typically only find in premium headphones, and with today's deal you can grab a pair for just $50. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon, and use promo code EAP3ANC1 to get the full discount. $50 at Amazon

Shopping for a good pair of cheap true wireless earbuds can be a bit of a frustrating endeavor. Some models offer a ton of features, but sound like you're listening to music through a tin can, and others sound okay, but they're missing key options like ANC. This is why we like the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds, because they hit a nice sweet spot between sound quality, features, and price tag. For a limited time, and just in time for the holidays, you can pick up a pair (or many pairs) for just $50.

Why you should buy the EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds

We scored the Air Pro 3 a 9/10 in our review, pointing to their great sound, long battery life, and the bevy of features they offer that you don't normally see at this price point. Those features include Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Sound, a 6 ENC microphone system, QuietSmart 2.0 ANC tech, and wireless charging. For the layperson, this means that the earbuds deliver powerful sound, with minimal distortion and latency, they sound great on calls, and they are good at blocking out unwanted, outside noise.

The EarFun earbuds also support Bluetooth multipoint, so you can quickly swap between two devices, have an IPX5 rating, which means they are essentially rain and sweatproof (not quite waterproof), and touch controls that can execute a range of customizable commands. The aforementioned battery life can last up to 9 hours on a single charge, 36 hours with top-ups from the wireless charging case, and a quick 10-minute charge can extend playback time an additional 2 hours.

To get the advertised sale price of $50, you'll need to clip the on-page $20 coupon, by either tapping or clicking in the box marked 'Coupon,' before adding the earbuds to your Amazon cart. You'll also need to use the promo code EAP3ANC1 when checking out. The two discounts should be stackable, bringing the end price to $49.59 before taxes. If you'd like to go even lower in price, the EarFun Air S buds are also on sale, with a similar ($10) on-page coupon and promo code EFAIRSPD.

Save even more money with the EarFun Air S

The Air S earbuds offer a lot of the same features you get in the Air Pro 3, such as ANC, multipoint support, and wireless charging, but cost $20 less. The trade-off is that everything is slightly downgraded—the drivers are a hair smaller, there are fewer microphones, the ANC blocks fewer dBs, and the battery doesn't last as long (6 hours). Whichever pair you decide to go with, just decide quickly, we aren't sure how long these prices are going to last.