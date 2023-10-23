EarFun Air Pro 3 $56 $83 Save $27 Don't let the cheaper cost fool you. The Earfun Air Pro 3 earbuds offer an impressive range of high quality sound and features for the price, delivering some of the best budget-friendly earbuds you can find right now. At the standard $83 price point they're already worth the buy, but at a much more tantalizing $56 these are a must for anyone in need of a cheap set of buds. $56 at Amazon

When you think of cheap earbuds actually worth buying, it's hard to really come up with a good choice without sacrificing just about everything that makes earbuds worth the money. Noise cancelation, decent quality sound, a durable build and design, these all go out the window when you start looking for anything under $60. However, there's a pair of earbuds that actually deliver all of what you'd expect, and then some, for a much cheaper price than you'd expect.

The Earfun Air Pro 3 noise canceling earbuds are loaded with features that options double or even triple the price come with, including Qualcomm aptX Adaptive sound, impressive noise cancelation, and even wireless charging. Even better, they offer all of this for a staggering low $56, making them some of the best wireless earbuds under $100 that you'll find right now.

Why the Earfun Air Pro 3 noise canceling earbuds are worth your money

It's easy not to expect much from cheaper earbuds, and more often than not, they don't deliver anything noteworthy or die out before you've had ample time to really use them. However, the Earfun Air Pro 3 buck the tradition with an impressive set of buds for an affordable price, with great quality sound, durable construction, and a range of features that let you customize just how you want them to sound.

Working well for both music playback and as a set of earbuds for calls, these affordable buds not only feature Qualcomm aptX Adaptive sound to deliver immersive playback, they also come with six CVC 8.0 ENC mics to deliver clear voice comms on calls and meetings. Two premium 1mm wool composite dynamic drivers also provide an exceptional range of sound, with crisp highers, deep bass, and punchy mids to really help your music sing. There's also a very simple app that you can use to further customize the EQ of the buds, but it is a bit limited in terms of scope and features.

In terms of connectivity, these buds feature seamless multipoint connectivity, so you can quickly swap between two devices with ease, and thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 technology, have a super low 55ms latency. On a single charge, you can go for up to 9 hours of playtime throughout the day, but the USB-C charging case provides an additional 36 hours with a quick 10-minute charging boosting the buds playtime by another 2 hours. The case is a bit on the cheaper side, but it does the job of keeping these things charged and protected and even features wireless charging capabilities.

For those looking for a inexpensive set of buds that actually sound good, the Earfun Air Pro 3 buds are a prime choice. While they won't replace any higher end options such as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or the Google Pixel Buds Pro any time soon, they offer a cheap alternative that delivers serviceable sound and performance for the price.